BBC Sport - FA Cup: Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom Highlights
Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom
- From the section FA Cup
Watch Highlights of Aston Villa's 2-0 FA Cup sixth-round victory against Midlands rivals West Brom at Villa Park.
Brown Ideye spurned a glorious early chance for the Baggies after he fired a first time effort over from close range.
But second half goals from captain Fabian Delph and on-loan winger Scott Sinclair secured the Villains second victory over Tony Pulis's side in a week.
Both sides finished the game with 10-men as West Brom's Claudio Yacob and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish were sent off.
