Portsmouth 2-0 Luton Town

Portsmouth ended their three-match winless run to dent Luton Town's League Two promotion hopes.

Matt Tubbs gave Pompey an early lead with a superb flick from a ball into the box by Jed Wallace, who then crossed for Ryan Taylor to make it 2-0.

Luke Wilkinson had a header cleared off the Pompey line for Luton late on, but the Hatters drew a blank.

John Still's side dropped a place to sixth, seven points off the top three, while Portsmouth moved up one to 13th.

Pompey had defender Danny East making his first appearance of the season following his two-month loan at Aldershot.

Portsmouth manager Andy Awford told BBC Radio Solent:

"It's a real good win for us and we're delighted with the three points.

"The atmosphere was electric. The supporters were unbelievable and we responded to it.

"I said to Danny East as he came off it was nice to see him out there.

"The loan spell definitely worked at Aldershot. It got him match fit and it was good to see him out there."

Luton Town manager John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"The team played well. It's the best we played for a while now. I actually felt like we dominated large parts of that came and played more like we're accustomed too.

"The performance deserved the applause. We've had a bad run of games, had some players out of form, but a lot more players on form and we've been a lot more positive with our approach.

"Our away form has been shocking. It has not been good. So it can only go one way can't it?

"We shouldn't have conceded that goal, but when somebody smashes it in from 35 yards, you have to put your hands up and say there's nothing we can do about it."