Match ends, Leeds United 0, Nottingham Forest 0.
Leeds United 0-0 Nottingham Forest
-
- From the section Football
Nottingham Forest closed the gap on the Championship play-off places with a goalless draw at Leeds United.
The point for the Reds moves them eight behind sixth-placed Brentford, who were beaten 2-1 at home by Cardiff.
In a scrappy first half, Forest keeper Karl Darlow saved at close range from Charlie Taylor, while Ben Osborn and Kelvin Wilson had chances for the Reds.
Chris Burke forced a good save out of Marco Silvestri after a Forest counter attack in the second half.
Leeds substitute Mirco Antenucci went close with time running out, but Darlow saved well at his near post.
Henri Lansbury had a chance to win it in injury time but lofted his free-kick over the bar.
Leeds head coach Neil Redfearn: "I think it (a point) was about right. I thought we had the best chance with Charlie Taylor, who should have scored, but I thought both sides played well and were tight at the back.
"Some days you can come up against someone organised and it doesn't quite happen."
Nottingham Forest manager Dougie Freedman: "I'm happy with a point. Because of the run we're on and the standards we've set, we expect to win games.
"We have to be realistic and to come to Leeds and get a point is a good result. We were the better team, I think we had the better chances.
"We've been an outside chance (for the play-offs) before the game and still are."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 1Silvestri
- 15Wootton
- 3Bamba
- 5BellusciBooked at 50mins
- 12Berardi
- 23L Cook
- 7MurphyBooked at 86mins
- 19MorisonBooked at 66minsSubstituted forAntenucciat 68'minutes
- 27MowattBooked at 77mins
- 21TaylorSubstituted forDoukaraat 79'minutes
- 8Sharp
Substitutes
- 10Cani
- 13Taylor
- 29Doukara
- 32Cooper
- 33Sloth
- 34Antenucci
- 40Phillips
Nottm Forest
- 1Darlow
- 4Mancienne
- 16Lascelles
- 6Wilson
- 2Lichaj
- 27Burke
- 38Osborn
- 10Lansbury
- 22Gardner
- 18Antonio
- 23Blackstock
Substitutes
- 5Collins
- 13Fox
- 14Veldwijk
- 21Paterson
- 24Vaughan
- 26Evtimov
- 34Walker
- Referee:
- Keith Hill
- Attendance:
- 30,722
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Nottingham Forest 0.
Attempt missed. Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Dexter Blackstock (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sol Bamba (Leeds United).
Foul by Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United).
Dexter Blackstock (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Souleymane Doukara (Leeds United).
Booking
Luke Murphy (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gary Gardner (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Murphy (Leeds United).
Attempt missed. Luke Murphy (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lewis Cook.
Attempt saved. Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Alex Mowatt (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gaetano Berardi with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Souleymane Doukara replaces Charlie Taylor.
Foul by Gary Gardner (Nottingham Forest).
Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Alex Mowatt (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Michail Antonio (Nottingham Forest).
Scott Wootton (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Marco Silvestri.
Attempt saved. Chris Burke (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dexter Blackstock.
Attempt saved. Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Osborn.
Foul by Michael Mancienne (Nottingham Forest).
Charlie Taylor (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Michael Mancienne tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Mirco Antenucci replaces Steve Morison.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Michael Mancienne (Nottingham Forest) because of an injury.
Booking
Steve Morison (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael Mancienne (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steve Morison (Leeds United).
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Lewis Cook.
Attempt blocked. Gary Gardner (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jamaal Lascelles (Nottingham Forest).
Billy Sharp (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dexter Blackstock (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United).
Attempt missed. Charlie Taylor (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.