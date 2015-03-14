Leeds United 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Karl Darlow made his Forest debut in May 2011

Nottingham Forest closed the gap on the Championship play-off places with a goalless draw at Leeds United.

The point for the Reds moves them eight behind sixth-placed Brentford, who were beaten 2-1 at home by Cardiff.

In a scrappy first half, Forest keeper Karl Darlow saved at close range from Charlie Taylor, while Ben Osborn and Kelvin Wilson had chances for the Reds.

Chris Burke forced a good save out of Marco Silvestri after a Forest counter attack in the second half.

Leeds substitute Mirco Antenucci went close with time running out, but Darlow saved well at his near post.

Henri Lansbury had a chance to win it in injury time but lofted his free-kick over the bar.

Leeds head coach Neil Redfearn: "I think it (a point) was about right. I thought we had the best chance with Charlie Taylor, who should have scored, but I thought both sides played well and were tight at the back.

"Some days you can come up against someone organised and it doesn't quite happen."

Nottingham Forest manager Dougie Freedman: "I'm happy with a point. Because of the run we're on and the standards we've set, we expect to win games.

"We have to be realistic and to come to Leeds and get a point is a good result. We were the better team, I think we had the better chances.

"We've been an outside chance (for the play-offs) before the game and still are."