Leicester boss Nigel Pearson says the fact his side were not awarded a penalty during their 2-0 defeat at Manchester City was "surprising".

David Silva put City ahead on the stroke of half time, but Leicester were denied a penalty when Fernando appeared to trip Andrej Kramaric just inside the penalty box.

James Milner's late goal settled the match and Leicester have now lost 16 of their last 22 Premier League matches, winning only two.