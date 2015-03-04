Keith Curle: Carlisle United boss moves on after player fine row

Billy Paynter was an unused substitute as Carlisle beat Cheltenham

Carlisle United manager Keith Curle says he will continue to work with Billy Paynter and Gary Dicker despite a disagreement over club fines.

Both players sought Professional Footballers' Association guidance after they were fined for allegedly failing to attend training sessions.

However, Paynter, 30, found himself recalled to the squad for Tuesday's 1-0 win against Cheltenham Town.

"Billy is a professional," Curle told BBC Radio Cumbria. "We work together."

He added: "You forge and bond that relationship under those guidelines."

Keith Curle took over at Carlisle United last September

Although Dicker has yet to return to the squad and Paynter was not used as a substitute, Curle wants all options at his disposal as the Cumbrians bid to avoid relegation from the Football League.

The win against the Robins at Brunton Park lifted Carlisle to 21st in League Two, above Tranmere and their opponents by two points.

"I'm not going to say everything was rosy, because it wasn't, but we're professionals and we're adults," said Curle.

"We had disagreements, you draw a line in the sand and you move on.

"There are bigger and more important things at present that need to be dealt with."