Bradley Orr: Blackburn Rovers full-back announces retirement

Bradley Orr (right) celebrates scoring a goal for Toronto with Jermaine Defoe

Full-back Bradley Orr has announced he is to retire from football following his release from Blackburn Rovers.

The 32-year-old has not made an appearance for Rovers since April 2013 and spent last year on loan at Major League Soccer side Toronto.

The former Newcastle, Bristol City and QPR right-back could have been signed by the MLS side permanently at the end of his loan but they chose not to.

"As of now I am retired from football," Orr said on Twitter.

"I've loved every minute of my career and I've got no regrets whatsoever, only great memories."

Orr also had loan spells with Ipswich and Blackpool while at Rovers, and spent time with Burnley during the start of his career.