BBC Sport - Crues knock Carrick out of Irish Cup

Crues knock Carrick out of Irish Cup

Crusaders come from a goal down to to run out 4-1 winners and knock Championship One promotion challengers Carrick Rangers out of the Irish Cup at Seaview.

A Craig McClean own goal gave Gary Haveron's side the lead but strikes from Richard Clarke (2), Diarmuid O'Carroll and Gavin Whyte ensured the Crues' passage into the last four.

For Carrick, it was only their third defeat of the season in all competitions.

Top videos

Video

Crues knock Carrick out of Irish Cup

Video

'One of the best flukes I've ever seen' - Williams' no-look pot

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Robot helps Everton fan live mascot 'dream'

Video

Lisowski hits 'shot of tournament so far' as he knocks out Bingham

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Why has the Crucible banned football shirts?

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Try of the Week: Barba's stunner for St Helens

Video

'Major contender' Ding storms through - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Hawkins overcomes Carrington challenge

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Watch former Chelsea player Marin's comical tumble

Video

Dzeko reveals Champions League texts to Salah

Video

England entitled to drop me if I don't score runs - Cook

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Jones stuns Murphy - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired