Crues knock Carrick out of Irish Cup

Crusaders come from a goal down to to run out 4-1 winners and knock Championship One promotion challengers Carrick Rangers out of the Irish Cup at Seaview.

A Craig McClean own goal gave Gary Haveron's side the lead but strikes from Richard Clarke (2), Diarmuid O'Carroll and Gavin Whyte ensured the Crues' passage into the last four.

For Carrick, it was only their third defeat of the season in all competitions.