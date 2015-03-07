Carlisle United 1-3 Exeter City

League Two
Struggling Carlisle were left just two points clear of the relegation zone after losing to Exeter City.

The visitors built pressure and took the lead when Ryan Harley slid Tom Nichols's pass underneath Dan Hanford.

Steven Rigg scored his fifth goal of the season to level the scores with a volley from 10 yards out.

Harley, however, scored his second, a low shot from Clinton Morrison's lay-off, and Liam Sercombe capped Exeter's win by finishing off a counter attack.

Line-ups

Carlisle

  • 20Hanford
  • 31Young
  • 23O'HanlonSubstituted forAsamoahat 76'minutes
  • 6Archibald-HenvilleBooked at 80mins
  • 2Grainger
  • 7Amoo
  • 34GriffithSubstituted forMeppen-Walterat 66'minutes
  • 8SweeneySubstituted forGilliesat 37'minutes
  • 22Dempsey
  • 21Rigg
  • 26Wyke

Substitutes

  • 9Paynter
  • 12Thirlwell
  • 14Gillies
  • 15Meppen-Walter
  • 18Brough
  • 24Spiegel
  • 25Asamoah

Exeter

  • 21Hamon
  • 2ButterfieldSubstituted forOakleyat 57'minutes
  • 6Ribeiro
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 14McAllister
  • 11Davies
  • 7Sercombe
  • 33Harley
  • 23Nicholls
  • 34MorrisonSubstituted forCumminsat 77'minutes
  • 20NicholsSubstituted forWheelerat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Bennett
  • 8Oakley
  • 10Keohane
  • 22Wheeler
  • 30Pym
  • 31Cummins
  • 35McCready
Referee:
Tony Harrington
Attendance:
3,724

Match Stats

Home TeamCarlisleAway TeamExeter
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away3

Live Text

Match ends, Carlisle United 1, Exeter City 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Carlisle United 1, Exeter City 3.

Attempt missed. Alex Nicholls (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Courtney Meppen-Walter (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Carlisle United 1, Exeter City 3. Liam Sercombe (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Oakley.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by James Hamon.

Attempt saved. Josh Gillies (Carlisle United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.

Derek Asamoah (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Moore-Taylor (Exeter City).

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. David Wheeler replaces Tom Nichols because of an injury.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Jordan Moore-Taylor.

Attempt blocked. Kyle Dempsey (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Troy Archibald-Henville (Carlisle United).

Christian Ribeiro (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Liam Sercombe.

Attempt saved. Graham Cummins (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Tom Nichols (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Troy Archibald-Henville (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Troy Archibald-Henville (Carlisle United).

Attempt missed. Ryan Harley (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Steven Rigg (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Graham Cummins replaces Clinton Morrison because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Derek Asamoah replaces Sean O'Hanlon.

Tom Nichols (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean O'Hanlon (Carlisle United).

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by James Hamon.

Attempt saved. Charlie Wyke (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Jamie McAllister (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Amoo (Carlisle United).

(Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Charlie Wyke (Carlisle United).

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Courtney Meppen-Walter replaces Anthony Griffith.

Attempt missed. Charlie Wyke (Carlisle United) header from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Foul by Christian Ribeiro (Exeter City).

Charlie Wyke (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Christian Ribeiro (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Charlie Wyke (Carlisle United).

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Matt Oakley replaces Danny Butterfield because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Carlisle United 1, Exeter City 2. Ryan Harley (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Sean O'Hanlon.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton35207847301767
2Shrewsbury35198850262465
3Wycombe351713551321964
4Southend35161184032859
5Luton351610943311258
6Bury351771146361058
7Plymouth351671242261655
8Stevenage35167125144755
9Newport35158124141053
10Northampton35155155445950
11Wimbledon351310124544149
12Morecambe35139133837148
13Exeter351211124649-347
14Portsmouth351112124039145
15Accrington35135174356-1344
16Dag & Red35127164248-643
17Cambridge35119154948142
18Oxford Utd351012133841-342
19Mansfield35119153043-1342
20York35715133542-736
21Carlisle35113214261-1936
22Cheltenham35811163150-1935
23Tranmere35810173748-1134
24Hartlepool3576222557-3227
View full League Two table

