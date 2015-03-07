Carlisle United 1-3 Exeter City

From the section

Struggling Carlisle were left just two points clear of the relegation zone after losing to Exeter City.

The visitors built pressure and took the lead when Ryan Harley slid Tom Nichols's pass underneath Dan Hanford.

Steven Rigg scored his fifth goal of the season to level the scores with a volley from 10 yards out.

Harley, however, scored his second, a low shot from Clinton Morrison's lay-off, and Liam Sercombe capped Exeter's win by finishing off a counter attack.