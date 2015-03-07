Match ends, Carlisle United 1, Exeter City 3.
Carlisle United 1-3 Exeter City
Struggling Carlisle were left just two points clear of the relegation zone after losing to Exeter City.
The visitors built pressure and took the lead when Ryan Harley slid Tom Nichols's pass underneath Dan Hanford.
Steven Rigg scored his fifth goal of the season to level the scores with a volley from 10 yards out.
Harley, however, scored his second, a low shot from Clinton Morrison's lay-off, and Liam Sercombe capped Exeter's win by finishing off a counter attack.
Line-ups
Carlisle
- 20Hanford
- 31Young
- 23O'HanlonSubstituted forAsamoahat 76'minutes
- 6Archibald-HenvilleBooked at 80mins
- 2Grainger
- 7Amoo
- 34GriffithSubstituted forMeppen-Walterat 66'minutes
- 8SweeneySubstituted forGilliesat 37'minutes
- 22Dempsey
- 21Rigg
- 26Wyke
Substitutes
- 9Paynter
- 12Thirlwell
- 14Gillies
- 15Meppen-Walter
- 18Brough
- 24Spiegel
- 25Asamoah
Exeter
- 21Hamon
- 2ButterfieldSubstituted forOakleyat 57'minutes
- 6Ribeiro
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 14McAllister
- 11Davies
- 7Sercombe
- 33Harley
- 23Nicholls
- 34MorrisonSubstituted forCumminsat 77'minutes
- 20NicholsSubstituted forWheelerat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Bennett
- 8Oakley
- 10Keohane
- 22Wheeler
- 30Pym
- 31Cummins
- 35McCready
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
- Attendance:
- 3,724
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Carlisle United 1, Exeter City 3.
Attempt missed. Alex Nicholls (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Courtney Meppen-Walter (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Carlisle United 1, Exeter City 3. Liam Sercombe (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Oakley.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by James Hamon.
Attempt saved. Josh Gillies (Carlisle United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
Derek Asamoah (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Moore-Taylor (Exeter City).
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. David Wheeler replaces Tom Nichols because of an injury.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Jordan Moore-Taylor.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Dempsey (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Troy Archibald-Henville (Carlisle United).
Christian Ribeiro (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Liam Sercombe.
Attempt saved. Graham Cummins (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Tom Nichols (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Troy Archibald-Henville (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Troy Archibald-Henville (Carlisle United).
Attempt missed. Ryan Harley (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Steven Rigg (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Graham Cummins replaces Clinton Morrison because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Derek Asamoah replaces Sean O'Hanlon.
Tom Nichols (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean O'Hanlon (Carlisle United).
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by James Hamon.
Attempt saved. Charlie Wyke (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Jamie McAllister (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Amoo (Carlisle United).
(Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charlie Wyke (Carlisle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Courtney Meppen-Walter replaces Anthony Griffith.
Attempt missed. Charlie Wyke (Carlisle United) header from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Christian Ribeiro (Exeter City).
Charlie Wyke (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Christian Ribeiro (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Charlie Wyke (Carlisle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Matt Oakley replaces Danny Butterfield because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Carlisle United 1, Exeter City 2. Ryan Harley (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Sean O'Hanlon.