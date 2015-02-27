St Johnstone continue player search after Rory Loy blow

Rory Loy has agreed to join Dundee from Falkirk in the summer

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright will continue looking for new recruits on pre-contract deals after missing out on Falkirk striker Rory Loy.

The former Rangers player, who was a January target for Hamilton, agreed a summer move to Dundee on Monday after deciding against a move to Perth.

Saints have already announced they have secured Hearts defender Brad McKay.

"We missed out on Rory Loy so we are in there talking to players about coming here next year," said Wright.

"Sometimes it takes a long time, but the club are looking actively to try to improve the squad.

"There are people we are talking to, but at this time and even near the end of the season, players want to hold off and agents think they can get them better deals elsewhere."

Simon Lappin joined St Johnstone after leaving Cardiff City last summer

Midfielder Murray Davidson and striker Chris Kane were the latest of the present squad to agree extended contracts.

"We maybe got criticised a wee bit that we didn't do much in the transfer market last summer, but we had most people signed up," said Wright.

"We did only want three players - it was just the money wasn't available to bring them in earlier.

"We are looking forward to building the squad and have already added a pre-contract in Brad McKay."

Meanwhile, Wright revealed that midfielder Simon Lappin faces a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury picked up against Dundee United.

"Simon Lappin is out for three to four weeks as a consequence of Ryan McGowan's challenge," added the manager.

"He has had a little bit of ligament damage. That's disappointing for Simon because he has been doing extremely well.

"But Murray is back fit and Danny Swanson had a run-out in the development game as well, so that will help his fitness."