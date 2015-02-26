Alan Pardew urges Crystal Palace fans to attend West Ham game

Crystal Palace have won all four away games since Alan Pardew took charge in January

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew says he understands why supporters may not attend Saturday's match at West Ham because ticket prices are too high.

Pardew wrote an open letter to Palace fans urging them to "leave the sofa for this one" when tickets remained unsold.

"I wish they were cheaper and I was asking the fans, if they can possibly afford it, to try to come along because it's a big afternoon for us," he said.

Tickets in the away end cost £44 for adults and £25 for concessions.

Pardew said the club are determined to make prices cheaper for their travelling supporters before the televised game at Upton Park (12:45 GMT).

"It's an agenda that we as a club are focusing on - that away fans should get a better rate to make it easier," he added.

"With all the finance coming into the game, it's something that has to be looked at by the Premier League and by Premier League chairmen.

"These messages start with your fans. I'm just echoing my personal opinion with what our fans want and what fans up and down the country want.

"They want to follow their team, in a place where they have a good view of the game, and at a decent price that makes it viable to be able to travel."