Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker makes MK Dons loan move

Lewis Baker scored in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester United in the Under-21 Premier League final

MK Dons have signed Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker on loan until the end of the season, including the play-offs.

England Under-21 international Baker, 19, helped Chelsea win the Under-21 Premier League last season and scored 26 goals for club and country.

He played four times during a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday last month, starting two of those games.

"Lewis is one of the most gifted young midfielders in England," MK boss Karl Robinson told the club website.

"I'm looking forward to working with him for the rest of the season."

The Dons, second in League One, are without 14-goal midfielder Dele Alli for up to six weeks with an ankle injury.

"Obviously with Dele out, Lewis gives us another option in midfield," said Robinson.

"He also knows where the goal is too, which is clear by the amount he scored last season - a great achievement at any age level."