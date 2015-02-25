Peterborough United: Gavin Strachan 'not bitter' at exit

Gavin Strachan (left) lost his job alongside Darren Ferguson this week

Gavin Strachan says he harbours no animosity after losing his job as Peterborough United first-team coach.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson and five members of his staff left London Road on Saturday after defeat by MK Dons.

"Some people when they leave a club could be a bit bitter," Strachan, 36, told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"I have nothing but nice things to say. The club helped with my Uefa licences and they were really supportive. There's no sour grapes."

Strachan, the son of Scotland manager and former Manchester United and Leeds midfielder Gordon, stepped up from youth coach to first-team coach in June.

But a poor run of results, that have left Peterborough 15th in League One, led to the departures of Ferguson and his staff.

Strachan, who had two spells as a player with Posh, said selling striker Britt Assombalonga to Nottingham Forest and injuries to key players like Jack Baldwin, Jon Taylor, Marcus Maddison, Ben Alnwick and Kyle Vassell had proved costly.

"For any club at League One to lose the goals Britt brought to the team, so close to the start of the season, was always going to be difficult," he said.

"Allied with key injuries - any side would find it difficult."

Meanwhile, Rotherham boss Steve Evans remains the favourite to take the vacancy at London Road, despite chairman Darragh MacAnthony saying he would be unwilling to pay the compensation required to bring in the 52-year-old.

MacAnthony has also ruled out former midfielder Grant McCann, but caretaker manager Dave Robertson has said he would like to take it on permanently.