Stoke City 2-0 Everton

Goals from Victor Moses and Mame Biram Diouf gave Stoke victory as Everton's poor Premier League form continued.

Moses powered a 32nd-minute header into the top corner from Phil Bardsley's excellent cross to open the scoring.

Diouf then prodded in a late second for Mark Hughes' side after Marko Arnautovic's shot hit the post.

Defeat leaves Everton with 28 points from 28 matches - their worst tally at this stage of a season in the Premier League era.

While their run to the last 16 of the Europa League has been impressive, they have been unable to transfer that form to the league - and they sit six points above the relegation zone, having collected just 11 points from their last 16 league matches.

Former Everton winger Kevin Kilbane "Everton will be safe, but is that good enough for Evertonians? The big distraction has been Europe, getting results, but that has the knock-on effect in the league. Recent league performances have been really poor, and Romelu Lukaku is out of form."

Stoke, though, are on course for their highest Premier League finish. Hughes's side ended last season in ninth, on 50 points, and are currently eighth, on 42 points, with 10 games to play.

They headed into Wednesday's match in good form having lost just three of their last 13 Premier League matches and Peter Crouch was restored to the starting line-up after his record-equalling 46th headed Premier League goal secured a 1-0 victory against Hull on Saturday.

However, the former England striker found it difficult to get into the game as Everton enjoyed 64% possession early on and it was Darron Gibson - making his first start of the season as the Toffees coped with five games in a fortnight - who registered the first shot on target in a scrappy match.

Everton manager Roberto Martinez has won just two of his last 16 Premier League matches

Stoke's response was slow in coming but worth the wait as Moses, who had stung the hands of goalkeeper Tim Howard moments earlier, expertly headed home.

Everton manager Roberto Martinez had dismissed his side's poor return as a "negative statistic" prior to the match.

But after going behind at the Britannia, there was little evidence of any attacking verve as the first-half petered out with Aaron Lennon's low drive at Asmir Begovic.

Former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas "There are issues all over the pitch, which accumulate and result in some bad, bad performances. You can put this all at the door of Roberto Martinez but the players need to take some responsibility too."

Toffees top scorer Romelu Lukaku took the fight to the hosts after the break, powering into the box and firing narrowly wide of the far post under pressure from defender Geoff Cameron.

With Martinez keen to maintain the impetus, he made a double change on the hour. Lennon and Gareth Barry were replaced by Leon Osman and Arouna Kone - and the latter almost made an immediate impact when he forced Begovic to save his curling effort.

Stoke held firm and extended their lead with six minutes left after Lukaku's poor first-touch lead to a counter attack. Arnautovic's shot beat Howard and rebounded off the post for the waiting Diouf to slot home.

Stoke manager Mark Hughes: "It's a fantastic header from Victor Moses and then we are in a position to soak up pressure and hit on the break. It was arguably Moses's best performance for Stoke City.

"It's a fantastic period at the moment, 42 points and we are eighth. We're very happy but we still have work to do.

"People were talking about Europe at the press conference but we have never talked about Europe this year, it was all about achieving a points total that was greater than last year.

"I'm not sure Europe is achievable but we will have a go."

Everton manager Roberto Martinez: "I did feel that as a team, we showed we had played a number of matches in a short period of time. The desire for the result was there but the legs couldn't get there.

"We have 10 games and we will treat them as finals. We are in this situation for many reasons but we are looking forward and up to get as high up in the table as we can.

"We are ready to face the challenge straight on. We haven't got the results that our performances deserve.

"For everyone at the club, it's the moment to get together and make sure we finish the season strongly. We need bit of luck and momentum but it's not been that type of season."

Stoke's Phil Bardsley tussled with Everton's James McCarthy in a scrappy match at the Britannia

Tim Howard has not kept a clean sheet in any of his last 11 appearances for Everton

Marko Arnautovic's shot rebounded off the post for Mame Biram Diouf to score his eighth of the season

Everton have won six league games all season, and just one away since the end of October