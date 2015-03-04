Match ends, West Ham United 0, Chelsea 1.
West Ham United 0-1 Chelsea
- Chelsea five points ahead at top
- Blues have scored in 14 straight games
- West Ham only have one win in 11
- Allardyce's Hammers drop to 10th
Chelsea stayed five points clear at the top of the Premier League as a hard-fought win at West Ham kept them on course for a first title in five years.
Eden Hazard headed the visitors ahead from Ramires's right-wing cross.
Ramires shot against the post for the visitors after the break before having a header brilliantly saved by Adrian.
West Ham troubled Chelsea throughout but wayward finishing ensured the visitors survived a nervy second half to hold on to another crucial victory.
Manchester City's win at home to Leicester means there is no change at the top of the Premier League and, with a game in hand, the title is Chelsea's to lose.
They were made to fight all the way for the three points, especially in a frenetic second half that saw the Hammers squander a host of opportunities.
Chelsea's League Cup final win over Tottenham on Sunday was their first trophy since Jose Mourinho's return as manager in 2013, and they will hope there are more to come this campaign.
With only one defeat in their last 11 Premier League games, they looked on track again as, after dominating possession for 20 minutes, Hazard headed home Ramires's pinpoint cross, although West Ham felt the Belgian was offside.
Mourinho's men have not had everything their own way in recent months, including an FA Cup exit to Bradford and a league draw with Burnley, but only a brilliant last-ditch tackle from Carl Jenkinson stopped Diego Costa from doubling the lead soon after.
Chelsea's minor slips are nothing compared to West Ham's league slump, having won only once in 10 league games before kick-off, falling from fourth to ninth.
Manager Sam Allardyce will point to the fact his side went into the match eight points better off than they were last season but they are in danger of their European hopes disappearing.
They had no shortage of chances at an atmospheric Upton Park though and, with better finishing from Sakho and Enner Valencia, they could easily have been level as they raised the tempo to rattle a below-par Chelsea.
In the second half, Ramires was denied by the post and Adrian before Willian had a shot cleared off the line, while Sakho was kept out by the impressive Thibaut Courtois as the Hammers put their visitors under heavy pressure.
Chelsea's big celebrations at the final whistle showed how hard they were made to work.
West Ham manager Sam Allardyce: "I believe the performance was magnificent. Their goalkeeper made some fantastic saves. I think the goal is offside by a hair's breadth.
"These decisions need to go for you, not against you. In saying all that we shouldn't have lost it in the chances we missed.
"We started the second half brilliantly, the keeper made some great saves, and it is a shame these are happening on a regular occurrence with no wins. We can only hope it turns in our favour quickly.
"The League Managers' Association is a fantastic professional body, with people who don't get listened to. We have fantastic ideas on how to improve the game but it is not going to happen. The authorities won't take us under their wing to help them change the game. We can keep pressing for more of an influence and can't give up."
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho: "The way they play, nobody is better than them. My players were fantastic. We couldn't kill the game and these three points are massive for us.
"I told the referee it is very difficult to be a ref here, because of the style of their game. Lots of long balls. West Ham had lots of balls in the box, very difficult, very intense and really difficult for the referee.
"Eden Hazard is fantastic. He is punished by opponents in a very hard way. Today, not in a violent way, just an aggressive football way because they tried to stop him but the kid is playing, scoring and defending. My team were brothers on the pitch and that is important if you are to win the most difficult league in the world."
Line-ups
West Ham
- 13Adrián
- 18Jenkinson
- 5Tomkins
- 2ReidSubstituted forCollinsat 8'minutesBooked at 43mins
- 3Cresswell
- 8KouyatéBooked at 13minsSubstituted forde Carvalhoat 87'minutes
- 16Noble
- 4NolanBooked at 67mins
- 11Downing
- 31E Valencia
- 15Sakho
Substitutes
- 7Jarvis
- 12de Carvalho
- 17O'Brien
- 19Collins
- 20Demel
- 22Jääskeläinen
- 30Song
Chelsea
- 13Courtois
- 2Ivanovic
- 24Cahill
- 26TerryBooked at 15mins
- 28Azpilicueta
- 4FàbregasBooked at 70mins
- 5Zouma
- 7Santos do Nascimento
- 8OscarSubstituted forWillianat 74'minutes
- 10E HazardBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRemyat 90+6'minutes
- 19Diego CostaSubstituted forDrogbaat 90+3'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Cech
- 3Filipe Luís
- 11Drogba
- 18Remy
- 22Willian
- 23Ju Cuadrado
- 36Loftus-Cheek
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 34,927
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 0, Chelsea 1.
Booking
Didier Drogba (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Didier Drogba (Chelsea).
Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Loïc Remy replaces Eden Hazard.
Willian (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Stewart Downing (West Ham United).
Attempt blocked. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Didier Drogba replaces Diego Costa.
Attempt blocked. Nenê (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carl Jenkinson.
Foul by Willian (Chelsea).
Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Nenê replaces Cheikhou Kouyaté.
Attempt missed. Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Costa.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
Attempt missed. Diego Costa (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Willian with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Kevin Nolan (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mark Noble following a set piece situation.
Foul by Willian (Chelsea).
Kevin Nolan (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match John Terry (Chelsea) because of an injury.
Delay in match Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) because of an injury.
Foul by Eden Hazard (Chelsea).
Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Willian replaces Oscar.
Attempt blocked. Stewart Downing (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
Attempt blocked. Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Enner Valencia (West Ham United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carl Jenkinson.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Branislav Ivanovic.
Attempt blocked. Mark Noble (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea).
Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Costa.
Booking
Kevin Nolan (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Nolan (West Ham United).