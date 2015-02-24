Malky Mackay: Wigan boss touched by Cardiff fans' reception

Malky Mackay managed Watford before his spell at Cardiff City

Wigan manager Malky Mackay says he was overwhelmed by the reception he received from fans of ex-club Cardiff City.

Mackay was sacked by Cardiff in December 2013 having led them to promotion to the Premier League.

Mackay, whose side were lost 1-0 to Cardiff, admitted he did not expect the fans to react in the way they did.

"For them to give me that reception is something that will stay with me," he said.

"I have very fond memories of the people of Cardiff and the city in general and the fans of the football club.

"I had a good rapport with them and tried my best at every opportunity."

Mackay is still being investigated by the Football Association after claims he sent texts of a homophobic, racist and sexist nature while at Cardiff City.

Cardiff board members did not witness the win at the DW Stadium, boycotting the match in protest at the FA's handling of racism cases involving the Scot and Wigan chairman Dave Whelan.

Aron Gunnarsson's goal secured Cardiff's first win in nine games

The seats in the DW Stadium directors' box were filled by local volunteers.

Aron Gunnarsson scored the game's only goal after 20 minutes when he slotted in following Kenwyne Jones's assist to secure a first victory in nine for Cardiff.

"It was a difficult surface for both teams to play the football they ideally want to play," manager Russell Slade said.

"It was who dealt with those conditions best and whose decision making was the best out there, and there wasn't much in it.

"Wigan put up a really strong performance, particularly in the second period.

"For the first 20 minutes they put us under pressure as the home side and made life difficult for us. We got the all-important goal and that's what counts."

Slade said the prospect of coming up against Bluebirds manager Mackay did not feature in his side's pre-match preparations

"Honestly, we just prepared exactly the same," Slade added.

"You need to go in with the same focus, the same professionalism, which you saw throughout - both sides wanted to win the game for their own reasons."