Luke Varney: Working under Mick McCarthy a great pull

Luke Varney scored eight goals in 50 appearances for Blackburn Rovers

Ipswich loan signing Luke Varney has said the opportunity to work under manager Mick McCarthy was a deciding factor in his switch from Blackburn.

The 32-year-old striker arrived as cover after January signing Noel Hunt suffered a medial ligament injury.

Ipswich are fourth in the Championship, five points behind leaders Derby.

"To be part of something so successful so far this season - and especially to work under Mick - was a great pull," Varney told BBC Radio Suffolk.

Varney, who came on as a 79th-minute substitute against Reading on Saturday, has joined the Tractor Boys on an initial one-month loan, with a view to extending the deal until the end of the season.

He failed to make a single Championship start for Rovers and is realistic about his role at his new club.

"We've got some fantastic players that have scored a lot of goals, so I'll have to bide my time," he said.

"The main reason for me coming here was to get a few minutes and to help out as much as I possibly can.

"I'm one of those who will do the dirty side, do the defending as well. I'll do as much as I can to help the squad."