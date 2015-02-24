Luke Varney: Working under Mick McCarthy a great pull

  • From the section Ipswich
Luke Varney
Luke Varney scored eight goals in 50 appearances for Blackburn Rovers

Ipswich loan signing Luke Varney has said the opportunity to work under manager Mick McCarthy was a deciding factor in his switch from Blackburn.

The 32-year-old striker arrived as cover after January signing Noel Hunt suffered a medial ligament injury.

Ipswich are fourth in the Championship, five points behind leaders Derby.

"To be part of something so successful so far this season - and especially to work under Mick - was a great pull," Varney told BBC Radio Suffolk.

Varney, who came on as a 79th-minute substitute against Reading on Saturday, has joined the Tractor Boys on an initial one-month loan, with a view to extending the deal until the end of the season.

He failed to make a single Championship start for Rovers and is realistic about his role at his new club.

"We've got some fantastic players that have scored a lot of goals, so I'll have to bide my time," he said.

"The main reason for me coming here was to get a few minutes and to help out as much as I possibly can.

"I'm one of those who will do the dirty side, do the defending as well. I'll do as much as I can to help the squad."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired