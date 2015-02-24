Luke Varney: Working under Mick McCarthy a great pull
Ipswich loan signing Luke Varney has said the opportunity to work under manager Mick McCarthy was a deciding factor in his switch from Blackburn.
The 32-year-old striker arrived as cover after January signing Noel Hunt suffered a medial ligament injury.
Ipswich are fourth in the Championship, five points behind leaders Derby.
"To be part of something so successful so far this season - and especially to work under Mick - was a great pull," Varney told BBC Radio Suffolk.
Varney, who came on as a 79th-minute substitute against Reading on Saturday, has joined the Tractor Boys on an initial one-month loan, with a view to extending the deal until the end of the season.
He failed to make a single Championship start for Rovers and is realistic about his role at his new club.
"We've got some fantastic players that have scored a lot of goals, so I'll have to bide my time," he said.
"The main reason for me coming here was to get a few minutes and to help out as much as I possibly can.
"I'm one of those who will do the dirty side, do the defending as well. I'll do as much as I can to help the squad."