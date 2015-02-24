BBC Sport - 2022 World Cup: Qatar event set for November and December

World Cup 2022 to be played in winter

A Fifa taskforce has suggested that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar should take place in November and December.

The recommendation is expected to be ratified by Fifa's executive committee in Zurich on 19 and 20 March.

BBC Sport's Richard Conway says Europe's leading leagues and clubs will be disappointed after losing "this argument" but indicates that the row over dates will continue.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

World Cup 2022 to be played in winter

Video

Watch: Zlatan scores 500th goal with incredible spinning volley

Video

It's been an unbelievable day - Yates on Vuelta a Espana win

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Highlights - Norrie victory seals Davis Cup tie for GB

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Robben nets spectacular volley in Bayern win

Video

Highlights: Sancho shines in Dortmund win

Video

'Serena umpire' Ramos punishes Cilic after racquet smash

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Kipchoge smashes marathon world record in Berlin

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

West Ham win best birthday gift - Pellegrini

Video

Everton didn't play with enough quality to win - Silva

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you