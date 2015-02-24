BBC Sport - 2022 World Cup: Qatar event set for November and December
World Cup 2022 to be played in winter
- From the section Football
A Fifa taskforce has suggested that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar should take place in November and December.
The recommendation is expected to be ratified by Fifa's executive committee in Zurich on 19 and 20 March.
BBC Sport's Richard Conway says Europe's leading leagues and clubs will be disappointed after losing "this argument" but indicates that the row over dates will continue.
