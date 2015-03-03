Middlesbrough 3-0 Millwall

Patrick Bamford set Middlesbrough on the way to a second win over Millwall this season after the 5-1 stroll at the Den

Middlesbrough comfortably defeated relegation-threatened Millwall to go top of the Championship table.

The away side missed two presentable chances through Lee Gregory and Jos Hooiveld before Middlesbrough scored two quick goals to take command.

First Patrick Bamford combined with Lee Tomlin to fire into the top corner from 12 yards before the former set up Kike to double the lead with a deflection.

George Friend's effort rebounded for substitute Jelle Vossen to make it 3-0.

The Lions' late defeat at Rotherham on Saturday left them in the relegation places and they are now six points adrift of safety.

Both sides had early chances at the Riverside, with Kike's header comfortably saved by goalkeeper David Forde immediately before Gregory shot straight at home keeper Dimitrios Konstantopoulos when he was through one-on-one.

Tomlin then had a shot blocked before a neat exchange with Albert Adomah set up Bamford to score his 13th goal of the season with a measured left-footed finish.

Millwall created another chance when Hooiveld swivelled on a loose ball from a corner, but his weak attempt was easily saved.

And Boro punished their profligacy when on-loan Chelsea striker Bamford squared for Kike, who saw his tame effort bobble in.

The second half provided little action, with Grant Leadbitter's header over the bar the nearest either side came until Vossen's introduction.

Left-back Friend broke into the penalty area and his shot rebounded off Forde for Vossen to convert the rebound and secure the points.

With Derby losing 2-0 at Brighton, the win was enough for Middlesbrough to move top of the Championship, while Millwall remain in 22nd place.

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka:

"It's very important for our strikers to be scoring goals.

"I look at other teams at the top of the table and their strikers have 45 goals between them. We have 25, but I'm not concerned because they're quality.

"It was a difficult game. I'm very pleased because we have three more points and one less game to go.

"Being top of the table doesn't matter to me."

Milwall boss Ian Holloway:

"It doesn't help when you're not popular with the fans, it puts extra pressure on people.

"I'm sure I'll be talking to the chairman over the next few days and we'll have to see where we are.

"I couldn't give any more. I couldn't try any harder than I am at the minute and we just can't buy a goal.

"I would hope to continue but if other people don't then that's their decision. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't."

Millwall midfielder Michael Tonge challenges Middlesbrough's Lee Tomlin

Middlesbrough strikers Kike and Patrick Bamford both netted for the home side

Substitute Jelle Vossen celebrates the third goal with Patrick Bamford