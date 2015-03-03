Match ends, Middlesbrough 3, Millwall 0.
Middlesbrough 3-0 Millwall
Middlesbrough comfortably defeated relegation-threatened Millwall to go top of the Championship table.
The away side missed two presentable chances through Lee Gregory and Jos Hooiveld before Middlesbrough scored two quick goals to take command.
First Patrick Bamford combined with Lee Tomlin to fire into the top corner from 12 yards before the former set up Kike to double the lead with a deflection.
George Friend's effort rebounded for substitute Jelle Vossen to make it 3-0.
The Lions' late defeat at Rotherham on Saturday left them in the relegation places and they are now six points adrift of safety.
Both sides had early chances at the Riverside, with Kike's header comfortably saved by goalkeeper David Forde immediately before Gregory shot straight at home keeper Dimitrios Konstantopoulos when he was through one-on-one.
Tomlin then had a shot blocked before a neat exchange with Albert Adomah set up Bamford to score his 13th goal of the season with a measured left-footed finish.
Millwall created another chance when Hooiveld swivelled on a loose ball from a corner, but his weak attempt was easily saved.
And Boro punished their profligacy when on-loan Chelsea striker Bamford squared for Kike, who saw his tame effort bobble in.
The second half provided little action, with Grant Leadbitter's header over the bar the nearest either side came until Vossen's introduction.
Left-back Friend broke into the penalty area and his shot rebounded off Forde for Vossen to convert the rebound and secure the points.
With Derby losing 2-0 at Brighton, the win was enough for Middlesbrough to move top of the Championship, while Millwall remain in 22nd place.
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka:
"It's very important for our strikers to be scoring goals.
"I look at other teams at the top of the table and their strikers have 45 goals between them. We have 25, but I'm not concerned because they're quality.
"It was a difficult game. I'm very pleased because we have three more points and one less game to go.
"Being top of the table doesn't matter to me."
Milwall boss Ian Holloway:
"It doesn't help when you're not popular with the fans, it puts extra pressure on people.
"I'm sure I'll be talking to the chairman over the next few days and we'll have to see where we are.
"I couldn't give any more. I couldn't try any harder than I am at the minute and we just can't buy a goal.
"I would hope to continue but if other people don't then that's their decision. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't."
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
- 13Konstantopoulos
- 5Fredericks
- 26Kalas
- 6Gibson
- 3Friend
- 7LeadbitterSubstituted forForshawat 82'minutes
- 8Clayton
- 27Adomah
- 10TomlinSubstituted forVossenat 73'minutes
- 23BamfordSubstituted forWildschutat 83'minutes
- 9Kike
Substitutes
- 12Ripley
- 18Whitehead
- 20Reach
- 21Vossen
- 33Wildschut
- 34Forshaw
- 39Woodgate
Millwall
- 1Forde
- 26AbdouBooked at 72mins
- 2Dunne
- 5Hooiveld
- 21Harding
- 28TongeSubstituted forO'Brienat 80'minutes
- 6WilliamsSubstituted forUpsonat 66'minutes
- 11Woolford
- 8Fabbrini
- 29Taylor-Fletcher
- 9GregorySubstituted forFullerat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 15Upson
- 16Beevers
- 19Fuller
- 22O'Brien
- 31Martínez
- 35Nelson
- 41King
- Referee:
- Kevin Wright
- Attendance:
- 16,078
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away15
Full Time
Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 3, Millwall 0.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ben Gibson.
Attempt missed. Yanic Wildschut (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by George Friend with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Foul by Ed Upson (Millwall).
Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jos Hooiveld (Millwall).
Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gary Taylor-Fletcher (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough).
Attempt missed. Kike (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Clayton with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Dan Harding.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ben Gibson.
Foul by Ed Upson (Millwall).
Jelle Vossen (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Yanic Wildschut replaces Patrick Bamford.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Adam Forshaw replaces Grant Leadbitter.
Diego Fabbrini (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough).
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Aiden O'Brien replaces Michael Tonge.
Goal!
Goal! Middlesbrough 3, Millwall 0. Jelle Vossen (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. George Friend (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Albert Adomah.
Attempt saved. Alan Dunne (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Tonge with a cross.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.
Nadjim Abdou (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Patrick Bamford (Middlesbrough).
Attempt missed. Ed Upson (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ricardo Fuller.
Offside, Millwall. Alan Dunne tries a through ball, but Ricardo Fuller is caught offside.
Ed Upson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough).
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Jelle Vossen replaces Lee Tomlin.
Booking
Nadjim Abdou (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nadjim Abdou (Millwall).
Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alan Dunne (Millwall).
Kike (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Grant Leadbitter.
Foul by Jos Hooiveld (Millwall).
Kike (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Diego Fabbrini (Millwall).