Middlesbrough 3-0 Millwall

Middlesbrough comfortably defeated relegation-threatened Millwall to go top of the Championship table.

The away side missed two presentable chances through Lee Gregory and Jos Hooiveld before Middlesbrough scored two quick goals to take command.

First Patrick Bamford combined with Lee Tomlin to fire into the top corner from 12 yards before the former set up Kike to double the lead with a deflection.

George Friend's effort rebounded for substitute Jelle Vossen to make it 3-0.

The Lions' late defeat at Rotherham on Saturday left them in the relegation places and they are now six points adrift of safety.

Both sides had early chances at the Riverside, with Kike's header comfortably saved by goalkeeper David Forde immediately before Gregory shot straight at home keeper Dimitrios Konstantopoulos when he was through one-on-one.

Tomlin then had a shot blocked before a neat exchange with Albert Adomah set up Bamford to score his 13th goal of the season with a measured left-footed finish.

Millwall created another chance when Hooiveld swivelled on a loose ball from a corner, but his weak attempt was easily saved.

And Boro punished their profligacy when on-loan Chelsea striker Bamford squared for Kike, who saw his tame effort bobble in.

The second half provided little action, with Grant Leadbitter's header over the bar the nearest either side came until Vossen's introduction.

Left-back Friend broke into the penalty area and his shot rebounded off Forde for Vossen to convert the rebound and secure the points.

With Derby losing 2-0 at Brighton, the win was enough for Middlesbrough to move top of the Championship, while Millwall remain in 22nd place.

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka:

"It's very important for our strikers to be scoring goals.

"I look at other teams at the top of the table and their strikers have 45 goals between them. We have 25, but I'm not concerned because they're quality.

"It was a difficult game. I'm very pleased because we have three more points and one less game to go.

"Being top of the table doesn't matter to me."

Milwall boss Ian Holloway:

"It doesn't help when you're not popular with the fans, it puts extra pressure on people.

"I'm sure I'll be talking to the chairman over the next few days and we'll have to see where we are.

"I couldn't give any more. I couldn't try any harder than I am at the minute and we just can't buy a goal.

"I would hope to continue but if other people don't then that's their decision. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't."

Lee Tomlin
Millwall midfielder Michael Tonge challenges Middlesbrough's Lee Tomlin
Kike
Middlesbrough strikers Kike and Patrick Bamford both netted for the home side
Jelle Vossen
Substitute Jelle Vossen celebrates the third goal with Patrick Bamford

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

  • 13Konstantopoulos
  • 5Fredericks
  • 26Kalas
  • 6Gibson
  • 3Friend
  • 7LeadbitterSubstituted forForshawat 82'minutes
  • 8Clayton
  • 27Adomah
  • 10TomlinSubstituted forVossenat 73'minutes
  • 23BamfordSubstituted forWildschutat 83'minutes
  • 9Kike

Substitutes

  • 12Ripley
  • 18Whitehead
  • 20Reach
  • 21Vossen
  • 33Wildschut
  • 34Forshaw
  • 39Woodgate

Millwall

  • 1Forde
  • 26AbdouBooked at 72mins
  • 2Dunne
  • 5Hooiveld
  • 21Harding
  • 28TongeSubstituted forO'Brienat 80'minutes
  • 6WilliamsSubstituted forUpsonat 66'minutes
  • 11Woolford
  • 8Fabbrini
  • 29Taylor-Fletcher
  • 9GregorySubstituted forFullerat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 15Upson
  • 16Beevers
  • 19Fuller
  • 22O'Brien
  • 31Martínez
  • 35Nelson
  • 41King
Referee:
Kevin Wright
Attendance:
16,078

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home12
Away12
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home20
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Middlesbrough 3, Millwall 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 3, Millwall 0.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ben Gibson.

Attempt missed. Yanic Wildschut (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by George Friend with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

Foul by Ed Upson (Millwall).

Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jos Hooiveld (Millwall).

Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Gary Taylor-Fletcher (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough).

Attempt missed. Kike (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Clayton with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Dan Harding.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ben Gibson.

Foul by Ed Upson (Millwall).

Jelle Vossen (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Yanic Wildschut replaces Patrick Bamford.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Adam Forshaw replaces Grant Leadbitter.

Diego Fabbrini (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough).

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Aiden O'Brien replaces Michael Tonge.

Goal!

Goal! Middlesbrough 3, Millwall 0. Jelle Vossen (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. George Friend (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Albert Adomah.

Attempt saved. Alan Dunne (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Tonge with a cross.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.

Nadjim Abdou (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Patrick Bamford (Middlesbrough).

Attempt missed. Ed Upson (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ricardo Fuller.

Offside, Millwall. Alan Dunne tries a through ball, but Ricardo Fuller is caught offside.

Ed Upson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough).

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Jelle Vossen replaces Lee Tomlin.

Booking

Nadjim Abdou (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Nadjim Abdou (Millwall).

Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Alan Dunne (Millwall).

Kike (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Grant Leadbitter.

Foul by Jos Hooiveld (Millwall).

Kike (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Diego Fabbrini (Millwall).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough35199753242966
2Derby35198866372965
3Watford352051070422865
4Bournemouth35189869383163
5Norwich34188866372962
6Brentford351941257451261
7Ipswich34179854361860
8Wolves35169104842657
9Nottm Forest351311115750750
10Sheff Wed341113103032-246
11Blackburn341112114344-145
12Charlton351015103944-545
13Cardiff351111134246-444
14Birmingham341012123950-1142
15Huddersfield35119154560-1542
16Leeds34118153645-941
17Bolton35118164354-1141
18Reading35118163753-1641
19Brighton35913134043-340
20Fulham35116184659-1339
21Rotherham35813143553-1837
22Millwall35710183056-2631
23Wigan34610183147-1628
24Blackpool34410202968-3922
View full Championship table

