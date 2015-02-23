Mark Cullen: Luton Town striker wants to leave - John Still

Mark Cullen had loan spells at Stockport, Bury and Bradford while at Hull

Luton Town striker Mark Cullen has expressed his desire to leave the club, according to boss John Still.

The 22-year-old has scored 12 times in 33 games for the League Two side this season, but was not in the squad for Saturday's loss at AFC Wimbledon.

Luton have received an approach from an unnamed club to take him on loan.

"Mark has expressed a view that he would like to take an opportunity that has come up," Still told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"I didn't think he was in the right frame of mind to play."

Cullen joined the Hatters from Hull City in the summer of 2013, and scored eight times in last season's promotion campaign.

But his performances in League Two this term attracted attention during the January transfer window.

Still felt the interest from other clubs had affected his performances, so dropped the forward for six games between 8 January and 10 February.

But he returned to the starting line-up for two games, before being left out again on Saturday after an approach came in to take him on loan, with a view to a permanent move.

"When the speculation was going on we thought it was best to give him a rest. He bounced back from that in the way we know he can," said Still.

"At the end of the day I only want players here want to play for Luton Town."