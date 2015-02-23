Benik Afobe: Wolves must find consistency to achieve promotion

Afobe has scored five goals in seven games for Wolves since his seven-figure move from Arsenal in January.

Wolves striker Benik Afobe says they must be more consistent if they are to continue their push for a second-successive promotion.

Kenny Jackett's side are five points off the Championship play-offs but have not won back-to-back for seven matches.

"There's no point winning one game, losing the next two, then winning again," Afobe told BBC Midlands Today.

"Teams that are consistent are the ones that go up and we want to be one of the three that go up."

In-form Afobe scored twice and set up Nouha Dicko's goal as Wolves thrashed Rotherham United 5-0 on Saturday, but the 22-year-old January signing feels the team need to stay grounded.

"We need consistency," he said. "We're not going say we're the best team in the league. We're going to take it game by game.

Afobe's career so far After joining Arsenal's youth set-up, Afobe spent two spells on loan at Huddersfield Town - where he reached the 2011 League One play-off final - as well as spells with Reading, Bolton Wanderers, Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons. During his time with MK Dons earlier this season, Afobe scored twice against Manchester United in the League Cup. Afobe's total of 24 goals so far this season is more than he has scored in all his previous professional seasons combined.

"We're only five points off the play-offs at the moment and there's still 14 games to go but we believe, come May, we can be in a good position."

The former Arsenal trainee says he owes his good form on the pitch to his efforts in training with Wolves assistant head coach Joe Gallen.

"It's about working hard and, after training, Joe works with the attacking players on how we can improve on scoring goals.

"At the moment it seems whoever comes in can score and create chances and it just shows that we've got players that can do it and we're not just relying on one player."

Benik Afobe was talking to BBC Midlands Today's Dan Pallett.