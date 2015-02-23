Reuben Reid a Plymouth Argyle 'legend' after Exeter hat-trick

Reuben Reid also scored in Plymouth's 3-0 win over Exeter at Home Park in August

Plymouth Argyle manager John Sheridan says Reuben Reid will be a "legend" at the Pilgrims after his hat-trick in the

Reid became the first Argyle player to score a hat-trick against Exeter since Ray Bowden in October 1929.

"He'll be a legend at Plymouth now, scoring a hat-trick in a derby. If you do that people will remember you," Sheridan told BBC Radio Devon.

"Reuben will get all the plaudits, but it was a very good team effort."

Saturday's win was Plymouth's first league victory at St James Park since September 2001 and moved them up to sixth place in League Two.

"It means a lot to me," added Sheridan, whose side have now won their last four matches in League Two.

"Any victory means a lot to me, I want to be successful. If people think I don't care they don't even know me.

"Anyone who knows me knows what I'm like, I know when the time's right to get pumped up and really enjoy things.

"At this moment in time we're a long, long way away from doing what we want to do, so I've got to stay focused, but I enjoyed that."