Luke McCormick says he has 'matured' since prison sentence

Luke McCormick was over the drink-drive limit when he crashed into a family's car on the M6

Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Luke McCormick has said he has matured and his life is "completely different" since his time in prison.

He was jailed for more than seven years for causing the death of two children in a car crash in 2008, while drunk.

"My life's completely different now," the 31-year-old told BBC South West.

"I've got responsibilities outside of football now; I've got children of my own and so I've done a lot of growing-up in the time I was out of football."

McCormick admitted causing the death of 10-year-old Arron Peak and his brother Ben, eight, in a crash on the M6 near Keele services in Staffordshire on 7 June 2008.

The goalkeeper, who had been at a wedding the evening before, was over the drink-drive limit and other motorists saw him driving at about 90mph (144km/h) before the crash at 05:45 GMT.

A court heard that McCormick told eyewitnesses at the crash scene: "I am so sorry, I'm sorry. I just fell asleep. I fell asleep, I'm sorry."

As well as his prison sentence McCormick was also banned from driving for four years.

In a victim impact statement, the boys' parents, Philip and Amanda Peak, said their lives had been shattered by the accident and they would both "carry the emotional scars forever".

McCormick having served about half his sentence. The club had cancelled his contract by mutual consent a month after the crash.

Media playback is not supported on this device McCormick's life 'completely different'

"Since I've been lucky enough to come back to this football club I've just tried to let my football do the talking," he said.

"I've kept a low profile and just concentrated on the pitch.

"Fortunately, and I don't say this half-heartedly either, I feel really, really grateful for the support that the Plymouth fans give me each and every week."

McCormick, who has played 284 times for Argyle in two spells, says he now hopes he can use his new maturity and experiences to help the club's younger players.

"Now I'm a little bit older and I'm playing with younger men I feel a responsibility to be more of a leader now, that's the difference I'm noticing second time round.

"I'm more mature, there's a dependency on me to help the younger lads through the game, be more vocal, be more of a leader on the pitch.

"That comes with maturity and having a few extra years and extra grey hairs on your head."