Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
PSG1Chelsea1

Paris Saint Germain 1-1 Chelsea

By James McMath

BBC Sport

Branislav Ivanovic celebrates Chelsea's first goal against PSG
Branislav Ivanovic scored his fifth goal of the season to give Chelsea the lead
  • Ivanovic scores first European goal since 2013
  • Cavani scores sixth goal in seven matches to equalise
  • David Luiz plays in midfield against former club
  • Costa subdued on return from suspension

Chelsea withstood waves of Paris St-Germain attacks to claim a draw in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Branislav Ivanovic headed Jose Mourinho's team in front after Gary Cahill's flick from John Terry's cross.

But PSG dominated the second half and scored a deserved equaliser when Edinson Cavani headed in.

Cavani came close to scoring a winner but prodded his effort wide after swapping passes with Blaise Matuidi.

Chelsea progressed at PSG's expense in last season's quarter-finals when they won on away goals after it finished 3-3 on aggregate.

They lost the first leg 3-1 in Paris last season but withstood long periods of pressure to ensure they return to Stamford Bridge on 11 March with a slight advantage thanks to the away goal.

David Luiz moved from Chelsea to PSG in the summer and performed well against his former club in midfield.

Luiz was occasionally used in that position by Mourinho during his time at Stamford Bridge but had not previously played there for PSG.

With Luiz holding, Matuidi was free to stride forward and Thibaut Courtois, returning in place of Petr Cech, was forced into making saves in quick succession from the French midfielder and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

PSG striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored seven goals in 34 Champions League knockout games

The Belgian keeper was again called into action before half-time when he pushed Cavani's header away at the near post but Chelsea snatched the lead moments later.

Thiago Silva's headed clearance went out to Terry and the Chelsea captain's cross was flicked on by fellow centre-back Cahill for Ivanovic to steer his header beyond Salvatore Sirigu.

It was Ivanovic's fifth goal of the season but first in Europe since his winner against Benfica in the 2013 Europa League final.

PSG started the second half strongly and took advantage of poor marking from the visitors to equalise. Maxwell's pass freed Matuidi in the left channel and his cross was perfect for Cavani, who found space between Terry and Cahill to head the ball down and into the net.

The home fans were buoyant and Laurent Blanc's team pressed for a second.

They came close when Ibrahimovic tricked his way into a shooting position but Courtois again saved well and Ezequiel Lavezzi's follow-up was goal-bound until it hit Cesar Azpilicueta in the six-yard box.

Chelsea continued to look vulnerable on crosses and Luiz came close to scoring against his former employers when Courtois tipped his header over from Lavezzi's free-kick.

Cavani could have ensured Blanc's team travelled to London with a slender lead but prodded his shot wide after swapping passes with Matuidi.

And Chelsea were indebted to Courtois again in stoppage-time when he pushed over Ibrahimovic's powerful downward header.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa
Diego Costa missed Chelsea's previous three matches through suspension
PSG captain Thiago Silva
Defender Thiago Silva joined PSG from AC Milan in 2012
David Beckham and Sir Alex Ferguson
The watching David Beckham was sitting close to his former Manchester United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson
PSG striker Edinson Cavani
Edinson Cavani had scored five goals in six matches to help PSG progress through the group stage

Line-ups

PSG

  • 30Sirigu
  • 23Van der WielBooked at 52mins
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 17Cabelino Andrade
  • 24VerrattiBooked at 78mins
  • 32David Luiz
  • 14Matuidi
  • 22LavezziSubstituted forPastoreat 81'minutes
  • 10Ibrahimovic
  • 9Cavani

Substitutes

  • 1Douchez
  • 6Camara
  • 15Bahebeck
  • 21Digne
  • 25Rabiot
  • 27Pastore
  • 34Kimpembe

Chelsea

  • 13Courtois
  • 2IvanovicBooked at 65mins
  • 24Cahill
  • 26Terry
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 7Santos do Nascimento
  • 21Matic
  • 22WillianSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 79'minutes
  • 4FàbregasBooked at 73minsSubstituted forOscarat 83'minutes
  • 10E Hazard
  • 19Diego CostaSubstituted forRemyat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Cech
  • 3Filipe Luís
  • 5Zouma
  • 8Oscar
  • 11Drogba
  • 18Remy
  • 23Ju Cuadrado
Referee:
Cüneyt Çakir
Attendance:
46,146

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home14
Away2
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home20
Away20

Live Text

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Chelsea 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Chelsea 1.

Foul by David Luiz (Paris Saint Germain).

Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.

Attempt saved. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Maxwell with a cross.

Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ramires (Chelsea).

Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Chelsea).

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Oscar replaces Cesc Fàbregas.

Attempt missed. Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Maxwell.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Javier Pastore replaces Ezequiel Lavezzi.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Loïc Remy replaces Diego Costa.

Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Juan Cuadrado replaces Willian because of an injury.

Booking

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Luiz (Paris Saint Germain).

Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nemanja Matic (Chelsea).

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. David Luiz (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea).

Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Willian.

Dangerous play by Nemanja Matic (Chelsea).

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Maxwell (Paris Saint Germain).

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ramires.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.

Attempt missed. David Luiz (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ezequiel Lavezzi with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea).

Ezequiel Lavezzi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ramires (Chelsea).

