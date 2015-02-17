Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Chelsea 1.
Paris Saint Germain 1-1 Chelsea
-
- From the section Champions League
- Ivanovic scores first European goal since 2013
- Cavani scores sixth goal in seven matches to equalise
- David Luiz plays in midfield against former club
- Costa subdued on return from suspension
Chelsea withstood waves of Paris St-Germain attacks to claim a draw in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
Branislav Ivanovic headed Jose Mourinho's team in front after Gary Cahill's flick from John Terry's cross.
But PSG dominated the second half and scored a deserved equaliser when Edinson Cavani headed in.
Cavani came close to scoring a winner but prodded his effort wide after swapping passes with Blaise Matuidi.
Chelsea progressed at PSG's expense in last season's quarter-finals when they won on away goals after it finished 3-3 on aggregate.
They lost the first leg 3-1 in Paris last season but withstood long periods of pressure to ensure they return to Stamford Bridge on 11 March with a slight advantage thanks to the away goal.
David Luiz moved from Chelsea to PSG in the summer and performed well against his former club in midfield.
Luiz was occasionally used in that position by Mourinho during his time at Stamford Bridge but had not previously played there for PSG.
With Luiz holding, Matuidi was free to stride forward and Thibaut Courtois, returning in place of Petr Cech, was forced into making saves in quick succession from the French midfielder and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The Belgian keeper was again called into action before half-time when he pushed Cavani's header away at the near post but Chelsea snatched the lead moments later.
Thiago Silva's headed clearance went out to Terry and the Chelsea captain's cross was flicked on by fellow centre-back Cahill for Ivanovic to steer his header beyond Salvatore Sirigu.
It was Ivanovic's fifth goal of the season but first in Europe since his winner against Benfica in the 2013 Europa League final.
PSG started the second half strongly and took advantage of poor marking from the visitors to equalise. Maxwell's pass freed Matuidi in the left channel and his cross was perfect for Cavani, who found space between Terry and Cahill to head the ball down and into the net.
The home fans were buoyant and Laurent Blanc's team pressed for a second.
They came close when Ibrahimovic tricked his way into a shooting position but Courtois again saved well and Ezequiel Lavezzi's follow-up was goal-bound until it hit Cesar Azpilicueta in the six-yard box.
Chelsea continued to look vulnerable on crosses and Luiz came close to scoring against his former employers when Courtois tipped his header over from Lavezzi's free-kick.
Cavani could have ensured Blanc's team travelled to London with a slender lead but prodded his shot wide after swapping passes with Matuidi.
And Chelsea were indebted to Courtois again in stoppage-time when he pushed over Ibrahimovic's powerful downward header.
Line-ups
PSG
- 30Sirigu
- 23Van der WielBooked at 52mins
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 17Cabelino Andrade
- 24VerrattiBooked at 78mins
- 32David Luiz
- 14Matuidi
- 22LavezziSubstituted forPastoreat 81'minutes
- 10Ibrahimovic
- 9Cavani
Substitutes
- 1Douchez
- 6Camara
- 15Bahebeck
- 21Digne
- 25Rabiot
- 27Pastore
- 34Kimpembe
Chelsea
- 13Courtois
- 2IvanovicBooked at 65mins
- 24Cahill
- 26Terry
- 28Azpilicueta
- 7Santos do Nascimento
- 21Matic
- 22WillianSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 79'minutes
- 4FàbregasBooked at 73minsSubstituted forOscarat 83'minutes
- 10E Hazard
- 19Diego CostaSubstituted forRemyat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Cech
- 3Filipe Luís
- 5Zouma
- 8Oscar
- 11Drogba
- 18Remy
- 23Ju Cuadrado
- Referee:
- Cüneyt Çakir
- Attendance:
- 46,146
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Chelsea 1.
Foul by David Luiz (Paris Saint Germain).
Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.
Attempt saved. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Maxwell with a cross.
Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ramires (Chelsea).
Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Chelsea).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Oscar replaces Cesc Fàbregas.
Attempt missed. Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Maxwell.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Javier Pastore replaces Ezequiel Lavezzi.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Loïc Remy replaces Diego Costa.
Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Juan Cuadrado replaces Willian because of an injury.
Booking
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Luiz (Paris Saint Germain).
Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nemanja Matic (Chelsea).
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. David Luiz (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea).
Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Willian.
Dangerous play by Nemanja Matic (Chelsea).
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Maxwell (Paris Saint Germain).
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ramires.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.
Attempt missed. David Luiz (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ezequiel Lavezzi with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea).
Ezequiel Lavezzi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ramires (Chelsea).