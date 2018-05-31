BBC Sport - FA Cup: Arsenal 2 Middlesbrough 0 highlights
Arsenal 2-0 Middlesbrough
Watch highlights as Arsenal beat Middlesbrough 2-0 in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
Two goals in as many minutes from France international Olivier Giroud was enough to secure victory for the Gunners against the Championship high-fliers.
Arsenal have now reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup 11 times under Arsene Wenger.
