Hibernian 3-0 Dumbarton

Dominique Malonga (far right) netted two of Hibernian's goals

Hibernian comfortably beat Dumbarton to move up to second in the Scottish Championship.

Franck Dja Djedje converted Keith Watson's cross to give Hibernian the lead.

And, soon after, Dominique Malonga headed in another Watson delivery to double Hibs' advantage.

Malonga added another after the break, this time finding the net with a shot, and Alan Stubbs' side lead Rangers by two points in the division.