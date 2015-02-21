Match ends, Hibernian 3, Dumbarton 0.
Hibernian 3-0 Dumbarton
Hibernian comfortably beat Dumbarton to move up to second in the Scottish Championship.
Franck Dja Djedje converted Keith Watson's cross to give Hibernian the lead.
And, soon after, Dominique Malonga headed in another Watson delivery to double Hibs' advantage.
Malonga added another after the break, this time finding the net with a shot, and Alan Stubbs' side lead Rangers by two points in the division.
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 1Oxley
- 18Watson
- 4Hanlon
- 5Fontaine
- 16StevensonSubstituted forGrayat 82'minutes
- 8Robertson
- 19HandlingSubstituted forDuthieat 86'minutes
- 23McGeouch
- 22Fyvie
- 24MalongaSubstituted forBoyleat 81'minutes
- 29Dja Djedje
Substitutes
- 2Gray
- 6Forster
- 17Boyle
- 30Cerny
- 35Cummings
- 39Martin
- 45Duthie
Dumbarton
- 1Rogers
- 22Wilson
- 12Taggart
- 18Findlay
- 3LintonSubstituted forPetrieat 81'minutes
- 7GilhaneySubstituted forTurnerat 59'minutes
- 8Agnew
- 14Fleming
- 16EastonSubstituted forDugganat 59'minutes
- 10Megginson
- 20Campbell
Substitutes
- 5Mair
- 6Turner
- 9Duggan
- 15McCallum
- 17Petrie
- 21Grindlay
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 8,370
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 3, Dumbarton 0.
Conner Duthie (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Petrie (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. David Gray (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Conner Duthie replaces Daniel Handling.
Daniel Handling (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mitchel Megginson (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. David Gray replaces Lewis Stevenson.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Martin Boyle replaces Dominique Malonga.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Darren Petrie replaces Scott Linton.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Mitchel Megginson.
Attempt saved. Franck Dja Djedje (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Fraser Fyvie (Hibernian).
Garry Fleming (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Mark Wilson.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Mark Wilson.
Attempt blocked. Fraser Fyvie (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Liam Fontaine (Hibernian).
Garry Fleming (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Fraser Fyvie (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Turner (Dumbarton).
Daniel Handling (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mitchel Megginson (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Franck Dja Djedje (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Garry Fleming (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Dominique Malonga (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Scott Robertson (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris Turner (Dumbarton).
Scott Robertson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Garry Fleming (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Scott Linton (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Chris Duggan replaces Dylan Easton.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Chris Turner replaces Mark Gilhaney.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 3, Dumbarton 0. Dominique Malonga (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Stuart Findlay.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Scott Linton.
Fraser Fyvie (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.