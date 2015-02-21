Hibernian 3-0 Dumbarton

Scottish Championship
Dominique Malonga scores for Hibernian against Dumbarton
Dominique Malonga (far right) netted two of Hibernian's goals

Hibernian comfortably beat Dumbarton to move up to second in the Scottish Championship.

Franck Dja Djedje converted Keith Watson's cross to give Hibernian the lead.

And, soon after, Dominique Malonga headed in another Watson delivery to double Hibs' advantage.

Malonga added another after the break, this time finding the net with a shot, and Alan Stubbs' side lead Rangers by two points in the division.

Line-ups

Hibernian

  • 1Oxley
  • 18Watson
  • 4Hanlon
  • 5Fontaine
  • 16StevensonSubstituted forGrayat 82'minutes
  • 8Robertson
  • 19HandlingSubstituted forDuthieat 86'minutes
  • 23McGeouch
  • 22Fyvie
  • 24MalongaSubstituted forBoyleat 81'minutes
  • 29Dja Djedje

Substitutes

  • 2Gray
  • 6Forster
  • 17Boyle
  • 30Cerny
  • 35Cummings
  • 39Martin
  • 45Duthie

Dumbarton

  • 1Rogers
  • 22Wilson
  • 12Taggart
  • 18Findlay
  • 3LintonSubstituted forPetrieat 81'minutes
  • 7GilhaneySubstituted forTurnerat 59'minutes
  • 8Agnew
  • 14Fleming
  • 16EastonSubstituted forDugganat 59'minutes
  • 10Megginson
  • 20Campbell

Substitutes

  • 5Mair
  • 6Turner
  • 9Duggan
  • 15McCallum
  • 17Petrie
  • 21Grindlay
Referee:
Greg Aitken
Attendance:
8,370

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home21
Away2
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Hibernian 3, Dumbarton 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hibernian 3, Dumbarton 0.

Conner Duthie (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darren Petrie (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. David Gray (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Conner Duthie replaces Daniel Handling.

Daniel Handling (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mitchel Megginson (Dumbarton).

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. David Gray replaces Lewis Stevenson.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Martin Boyle replaces Dominique Malonga.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Darren Petrie replaces Scott Linton.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Mitchel Megginson.

Attempt saved. Franck Dja Djedje (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Fraser Fyvie (Hibernian).

Garry Fleming (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Mark Wilson.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Mark Wilson.

Attempt blocked. Fraser Fyvie (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Liam Fontaine (Hibernian).

Garry Fleming (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Fraser Fyvie (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Turner (Dumbarton).

Daniel Handling (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mitchel Megginson (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Franck Dja Djedje (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Garry Fleming (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Dominique Malonga (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Scott Robertson (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Chris Turner (Dumbarton).

Scott Robertson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Garry Fleming (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Scott Linton (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Chris Duggan replaces Dylan Easton.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Chris Turner replaces Mark Gilhaney.

Goal!

Goal! Hibernian 3, Dumbarton 0. Dominique Malonga (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Stuart Findlay.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Scott Linton.

Fraser Fyvie (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

