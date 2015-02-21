League Two
Exeter1Plymouth3

Exeter City 1-3 Plymouth Argyle

Reuben Reid
Reuben Reid has scored 17 goals for Plymouth Argyle this season

Reuben Reid's hat-trick gave 10-man Plymouth victory at Exeter in the 100th game between the Devon rivals.

Reid gave Argyle the lead when he turned in Bobby Reid's scuffed shot, before Arron Davies headed the Grecians level on the stroke of half-time.

Reuben Reid's penalty put his side back in front, after Matt Oakley fouled Lewis Alessandra in the box.

Despite Argyle having Olly Lee sent off for a bad tackle on Tom Nichols, Reuben Reid bundled home his side's third.

John Sheridan's side have now won their last four games, while Exeter are winless in six.

Line-ups

Exeter

  • 30Pym
  • 4BennettSubstituted forNichollsat 80'minutes
  • 15Moore-TaylorBooked at 63mins
  • 6Ribeiro
  • 3WoodmanSubstituted forMcAllisterat 45'minutesBooked at 63mins
  • 7Sercombe
  • 33Harley
  • 8Oakley
  • 11Davies
  • 34MorrisonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWheelerat 71'minutes
  • 20Nichols

Substitutes

  • 10Keohane
  • 14McAllister
  • 21Hamon
  • 22Wheeler
  • 23Nicholls
  • 26Tillson
  • 31Cummins

Plymouth

  • 23McCormick
  • 21LeeBooked at 61mins
  • 16McHugh
  • 5Nelson
  • 29HartleyBooked at 63mins
  • 13Holmes-Dennis
  • 17ReidSubstituted forBlizzardat 86'minutes
  • 27Talbot
  • 19O'ConnorBooked at 64mins
  • 7AlessandraSubstituted forCoxat 65'minutes
  • 9ReidSubstituted forBruntat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bittner
  • 3Purrington
  • 4Cox
  • 6Norburn
  • 11Blizzard
  • 28Brunt
Referee:
Graham Scott
Attendance:
7,440

Match Stats

Home TeamExeterAway TeamPlymouth
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Exeter City 1, Plymouth Argyle 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Exeter City 1, Plymouth Argyle 3.

Hand ball by Ryan Brunt (Plymouth Argyle).

Attempt saved. Alex Nicholls (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Ryan Brunt (Plymouth Argyle).

Matt Oakley (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Tareiq Holmes-Dennis.

Foul by Ryan Brunt (Plymouth Argyle).

Matt Oakley (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Dominic Blizzard replaces Bobby Reid.

Attempt missed. Alex Nicholls (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Alex Nicholls replaces Scott Bennett.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Ryan Brunt replaces Reuben Reid.

Goal!

Goal! Exeter City 1, Plymouth Argyle 3. Reuben Reid (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. David Wheeler replaces Clinton Morrison.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Sercombe (Exeter City).

Attempt missed. Tom Nichols (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Lee Cox replaces Lewis Alessandra.

Booking

Anthony O'Connor (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Peter Hartley (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jamie McAllister (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jordan Moore-Taylor (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card.

Dismissal

Olly Lee (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the red card for fighting.

Goal!

Goal! Exeter City 1, Plymouth Argyle 2. Reuben Reid (Plymouth Argyle) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty conceded by Matt Oakley (Exeter City) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Plymouth Argyle. Lewis Alessandra draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jordan Moore-Taylor.

Christian Ribeiro (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Plymouth Argyle).

Second Half

Second Half begins Exeter City 1, Plymouth Argyle 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Jamie McAllister replaces Craig Woodman because of an injury.

Half Time

First Half ends, Exeter City 1, Plymouth Argyle 1.

Attempt blocked. Liam Sercombe (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Clinton Morrison (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Exeter City 1, Plymouth Argyle 1. Arron Davies (Exeter City) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Reuben Reid (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Peter Hartley (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Christy Pym.

Attempt saved. Lewis Alessandra (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton32197646281864
2Shrewsbury32187746222461
3Wycombe321611545271859
4Luton321510739271255
5Southend3215983630654
6Plymouth321571040231752
7Bury32157104335852
8Newport32148103938150
9Stevenage32146124641548
10Northampton32135145142944
11Morecambe32128123432244
12Wimbledon31128114342144
13Exeter331110124348-543
14Portsmouth311010113635140
15Accrington31124154051-1140
16Cambridge31107144644237
17Oxford Utd32910133640-437
18Dag & Red32107153644-837
19Mansfield3298152641-1535
20Tranmere31810133238-634
21Carlisle32103194056-1633
22York32614123140-932
23Cheltenham32710152848-2031
24Hartlepool3266202454-3024
View full League Two table

Find a club, activity or sport near you