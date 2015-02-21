Match ends, MK Dons 3, Peterborough United 0.
MK Dons 3-0 Peterborough United
MK Dons piled the pressure on Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson with a victory over their rivals.
Posh were buried by a Dons side, missing the injured Deli Alli, who are two points off the top of League One.
Will Grigg struck early on from close range before Ben Reeves added two strikes from the edge of the box.
Nothing went right for Ferguson, whose gamble on a double substitution even before half-time had little impact as his side dropped to 15th in the table.
MK Dons manager Karl Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"I thought the players' appetite in the first half to try and win the game was sensational.
"In some ways we probably played better in the second half. We had some very big chances to score even more goals.
"The early goal helped but I think we had our stall set out early on and we knew what we wanted to do.
"I think we showed that we really put ourselves on the line and every fight was fought to the max. I don't think there are any players in that dressing room with any energy left and that shows how hard they've worked."
Line-ups
MK Dons
- 16McLoughlin
- 12Spence
- 5McFadzean
- 6Kay
- 3LewingtonBooked at 83mins
- 8Potter
- 22CarruthersSubstituted forAndrewsat 78'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 17PowellSubstituted forColeat 85'minutes
- 10ReevesSubstituted forWilliamsat 69'minutes
- 13Baker
- 11Grigg
Substitutes
- 2Hodson
- 7Green
- 19Hitchcock
- 21Andrews
- 28Cole
- 29Burns
- 35Williams
Peterborough
- 27Alnwick
- 2SmithSubstituted forBrisleyat 35'minutes
- 6Bostwick
- 21Burgess
- 3Ntlhe
- 23NorrisSubstituted forWashingtonat 56'minutes
- 8Payne
- 10OztumerSubstituted forMaddisonat 35'minutes
- 7Taylor
- 35Beautyman
- 9James
Substitutes
- 4Brisley
- 14Washington
- 20McLean
- 25Zakuani
- 28Anderson
- 30Maddison
- 32Henry
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 11,162
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, MK Dons 3, Peterborough United 0.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Kyle McFadzean.
Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jon Taylor (Peterborough United).
Attempt saved. George Williams (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Christian Burgess.
Attempt missed. George Williams (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Dean Lewington (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Michael Bostwick.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Devante Cole replaces Daniel Powell.
Booking
Dean Lewington (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Michael Bostwick.
Booking
Christian Burgess (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card.
Carl Baker (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christian Burgess (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. Carl Baker (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Keith Andrews replaces Samir Carruthers.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Jordan Spence.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Dean Lewington.
Attempt missed. Antony Kay (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Kgosi Ntlhe.
Antony Kay (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United).
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. George Williams replaces Ben Reeves.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Kyle McFadzean.
Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United).
Jack Payne (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Carl Baker (MK Dons).
Attempt saved. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Conor Washington replaces David Norris.
Attempt missed. William Grigg (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. William Grigg (MK Dons) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Antony Kay.
Attempt missed. William Grigg (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Second Half
Second Half begins MK Dons 3, Peterborough United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, MK Dons 3, Peterborough United 0.
Samir Carruthers (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.