MK Dons 3-0 Peterborough United

Ben Reeves's goals took him to six for the season

MK Dons piled the pressure on Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson with a victory over their rivals.

Posh were buried by a Dons side, missing the injured Deli Alli, who are two points off the top of League One.

Will Grigg struck early on from close range before Ben Reeves added two strikes from the edge of the box.

Nothing went right for Ferguson, whose gamble on a double substitution even before half-time had little impact as his side dropped to 15th in the table.

MK Dons manager Karl Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"I thought the players' appetite in the first half to try and win the game was sensational.

"In some ways we probably played better in the second half. We had some very big chances to score even more goals.

"The early goal helped but I think we had our stall set out early on and we knew what we wanted to do.

"I think we showed that we really put ourselves on the line and every fight was fought to the max. I don't think there are any players in that dressing room with any energy left and that shows how hard they've worked."