Scottish managers in the Premier League: Lambert exit is end of era

Sir Alex Ferguson
Sir Alex Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles with Manchester United

Aston Villa's sacking of manager Paul Lambert on Wednesday marked the end of an era.

Since its inception in 1992, the Premier League has always had at least one Scottish manager in its ranks. As recently as 2011, there were seven in the top flight at the same time. Now there are none.

It's a sad state of affairs for a nation that has produced such managerial luminaries as Sir Matt Busby, Bill Shankly, Jock Stein and Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Magnificent Seven?

Steve Kean
Steve Kean lost 32 of his 59 Premier League matches with Blackburn

In August 2011, there were seven Scots managing in the top flight: Sir Alex Ferguson (Man Utd), Paul Lambert (Norwich City), Alex McLeish (Aston Villa), David Moyes (Everton), Kenny Dalglish (Liverpool) and Steve Kean (Blackburn Rovers) - plus Owen Coyle (Bolton Wanderers), Scottish-born, though of Irish parents, and capped by the Republic.

Arise, Sir Alex

Pre-eminent in the Premier League era is Ferguson, who won 528 of his 810 Premier League in charge of Manchester United, his sides averaging 2.01 goals per game as they accumulated 13 league titles under his stewardship.

Look North

Five clubs have three times had Scots as managers - including in a caretaker role - in the Premier League: Aston Villa (Alex McLeish, Kevin MacDonald and Paul Lambert); Blackburn Rovers (Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness and Steve Kean); Newcastle United (Kenny Dalglish, Steve Clarke and Graeme Souness); Southampton (Graeme Souness, Gordon Strachan and Paul Sturrock); and West Bromwich Albion (Frank Burrows, Steve Clarke and Alan Irvine).

Super Souness?

Graeme Souness
Souness had a win percentage of 28.57 after 56 games at Newcastle

If there are several English clubs with an established taste for Scottish managers, there is one Scottish manager who clearly reciprocates. Edinburgh-born 61-year-old Souness has managed four Premier League clubs: Liverpool, Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United. He never managed a league title with them, though he did win the FA Cup with Liverpool in 1992 (the last season before the Premier League began) and a League Cup with Blackburn 10 years later.

A one-off, twice

Four Scottish managers have taken charge of a club for just one Premier League game - and one of them did it twice. Step forward Eric Black, who was a stand-in manager at both Birmingham City and Sunderland - each time following the departure of Steve Bruce. Sadly for Black, he lost both games.

The 31 Scots who have managed in the Premier League:
NameClubGamesWonDrawLost
Eric BlackBirmingham City1001
Sunderland1001
George BurleyIpswich Town98331748
Frank BurrowsWest Bromwich Albion2011
Steve ClarkeNewcastle United1001
West Bromwich Albion54171324
Owen CoyleBurnley205510
Bolton Wanderers96281949
Kenny DalglishBlackburn Rovers126722826
Newcastle United56191918
Liverpool56241319
Billy DaviesDerby County141310
Sir Alex FergusonManchester United810528168114
John GormanSwindon Town4251522
George GrahamArsenal112413833
Leeds United77282425
Tottenham Hotspur98332936
Eddie GrayLeeds United256712
Alan IrvineWest Bromwich Albion194510
Jim JefferiesBradford City244713
Joe JordanPortsmouth (2 spells)3012
Steve KeanBlackburn Rovers59131432
Archie KnoxBolton Wanderers1001
Paul LambertNorwich City38121115
Aston Villa101252650
Kevin MacDonaldLeicester City4112
Aston Villa5212
Malky MackayCardiff City18459
Stuart McCallBradford City2002
Alex McLeishBirmingham City100263539
Aston Villa3871714
Billy McEwanDerby County1001
Mark McGheeLeicester City243714
Billy McKinlayFulham3021
David MoyesEverton427173123131
Manchester United3417611
Bruce RiochArsenal3817129
Ricky SbragiaSunderland235612
Walter Smith Everton143414260
Graeme SounessLiverpool68281822
Southampton38101117
Blackburn Rovers118403246
Newcastle United56161723
Gordon StrachanCoventry City178515176
Southampton93312933
Paul SturrockSouthampton13526
John WarkIpswich Town2020

Statistics supplied by Opta.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you