Scottish managers in the Premier League: Lambert exit is end of era

Sir Alex Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles with Manchester United

Aston Villa's sacking of manager Paul Lambert on Wednesday marked the end of an era.

Since its inception in 1992, the Premier League has always had at least one Scottish manager in its ranks. As recently as 2011, there were seven in the top flight at the same time. Now there are none.

It's a sad state of affairs for a nation that has produced such managerial luminaries as Sir Matt Busby, Bill Shankly, Jock Stein and Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Magnificent Seven?

Steve Kean lost 32 of his 59 Premier League matches with Blackburn

In August 2011, there were seven Scots managing in the top flight: Sir Alex Ferguson (Man Utd), Paul Lambert (Norwich City), Alex McLeish (Aston Villa), David Moyes (Everton), Kenny Dalglish (Liverpool) and Steve Kean (Blackburn Rovers) - plus Owen Coyle (Bolton Wanderers), Scottish-born, though of Irish parents, and capped by the Republic.

Arise, Sir Alex

Pre-eminent in the Premier League era is Ferguson, who won 528 of his 810 Premier League in charge of Manchester United, his sides averaging 2.01 goals per game as they accumulated 13 league titles under his stewardship.

Look North

Five clubs have three times had Scots as managers - including in a caretaker role - in the Premier League: Aston Villa (Alex McLeish, Kevin MacDonald and Paul Lambert); Blackburn Rovers (Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness and Steve Kean); Newcastle United (Kenny Dalglish, Steve Clarke and Graeme Souness); Southampton (Graeme Souness, Gordon Strachan and Paul Sturrock); and West Bromwich Albion (Frank Burrows, Steve Clarke and Alan Irvine).

Super Souness?

Souness had a win percentage of 28.57 after 56 games at Newcastle

If there are several English clubs with an established taste for Scottish managers, there is one Scottish manager who clearly reciprocates. Edinburgh-born 61-year-old Souness has managed four Premier League clubs: Liverpool, Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United. He never managed a league title with them, though he did win the FA Cup with Liverpool in 1992 (the last season before the Premier League began) and a League Cup with Blackburn 10 years later.

A one-off, twice

Four Scottish managers have taken charge of a club for just one Premier League game - and one of them did it twice. Step forward Eric Black, who was a stand-in manager at both Birmingham City and Sunderland - each time following the departure of Steve Bruce. Sadly for Black, he lost both games.

The 31 Scots who have managed in the Premier League: Name Club Games Won Draw Lost Eric Black Birmingham City 1 0 0 1 Sunderland 1 0 0 1 George Burley Ipswich Town 98 33 17 48 Frank Burrows West Bromwich Albion 2 0 1 1 Steve Clarke Newcastle United 1 0 0 1 West Bromwich Albion 54 17 13 24 Owen Coyle Burnley 20 5 5 10 Bolton Wanderers 96 28 19 49 Kenny Dalglish Blackburn Rovers 126 72 28 26 Newcastle United 56 19 19 18 Liverpool 56 24 13 19 Billy Davies Derby County 14 1 3 10 Sir Alex Ferguson Manchester United 810 528 168 114 John Gorman Swindon Town 42 5 15 22 George Graham Arsenal 112 41 38 33 Leeds United 77 28 24 25 Tottenham Hotspur 98 33 29 36 Eddie Gray Leeds United 25 6 7 12 Alan Irvine West Bromwich Albion 19 4 5 10 Jim Jefferies Bradford City 24 4 7 13 Joe Jordan Portsmouth (2 spells) 3 0 1 2 Steve Kean Blackburn Rovers 59 13 14 32 Archie Knox Bolton Wanderers 1 0 0 1 Paul Lambert Norwich City 38 12 11 15 Aston Villa 101 25 26 50 Kevin MacDonald Leicester City 4 1 1 2 Aston Villa 5 2 1 2 Malky Mackay Cardiff City 18 4 5 9 Stuart McCall Bradford City 2 0 0 2 Alex McLeish Birmingham City 100 26 35 39 Aston Villa 38 7 17 14 Billy McEwan Derby County 1 0 0 1 Mark McGhee Leicester City 24 3 7 14 Billy McKinlay Fulham 3 0 2 1 David Moyes Everton 427 173 123 131 Manchester United 34 17 6 11 Bruce Rioch Arsenal 38 17 12 9 Ricky Sbragia Sunderland 23 5 6 12 Walter Smith Everton 143 41 42 60 Graeme Souness Liverpool 68 28 18 22 Southampton 38 10 11 17 Blackburn Rovers 118 40 32 46 Newcastle United 56 16 17 23 Gordon Strachan Coventry City 178 51 51 76 Southampton 93 31 29 33 Paul Sturrock Southampton 13 5 2 6 John Wark Ipswich Town 2 0 2 0

Statistics supplied by Opta.