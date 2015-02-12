BBC Sport - Listen to commentary of women's football as England play USA at stadiummk.
Commentary: England v USA
- From the section Football
Listen to commentary of the women's international friendly as England play USA at stadiummk in a warm-up match for the Women's World Cup.
This is a live BBC Sport stream starting at 19:50 GMT
Available to UK users only
