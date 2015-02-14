Match ends, Lincoln City 0, Chester FC 1.
Lincoln City 0-1 Chester
Lincoln's seven-match winning league run at home ended as Sean McConville gave Chester victory at Sincil Bank.
Shortly before the break Oliver McBurnie crossed for McConville, who slotted the visitors into the lead.
On-loan midfielder Charlee Adams forced a good stop from Chester goalkeeper Jon Worsnop, but Lincoln rarely threatened.
Chester have now won four consecutive games for the first time since April 2013 and move above Lincoln into 10th place in the Conference table.
Lincoln City manager Chris Moyses told BBC Radio Lincolnshire:
"We never really got going. I tried to change the formation just after half-time and although I think we bossed the second half we never really looked like scoring, but neither keeper really got tested.
"I think it's the sign of a team that's lacking a bit of confidence at the moment. Some of the football we play in training is fantastic but we don't seem to transfer that into games.
"We don't seem to be getting high enough up the pitch and that's something we're going to have to work on."
Line-ups
Lincoln City
- 1Farman
- 2MillerBooked at 32mins
- 23Brown
- 5Bencherif
- 7Cranston
- 20Adams
- 12MendyBooked at 25mins
- 14NolanSubstituted forMarsdenat 55'minutes
- 22Marshall
- 11TomlinsonBooked at 47minsSubstituted forWaiteat 76'minutes
- 9BurrowBooked at 23mins
Substitutes
- 10Marsden
- 15Sam-Yorke
- 17Caprice
- 25Waite
- 30Grant
Chester
- 1Worsnop
- 22HeneghanBooked at 17minsSubstituted forCharnockat 78'minutes
- 3Roberts
- 4KayBooked at 47mins
- 18Abbott
- 27HughesSubstituted forJamesat 85'minutes
- 7MahonSubstituted forRichardsat 81'minutes
- 10Rooney
- 16McConville
- 17McBurnie
- 23Higgins
Substitutes
- 2Thomson
- 6Charnock
- 8James
- 13Viscosi
- 15Richards
- Referee:
- Dean Treleaven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lincoln City 0, Chester FC 1.
Attempt missed. Charlee Adams (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Offside, Chester FC. Kane Richards tries a through ball, but Kane Richards is caught offside.
Corner, Lincoln City.
Foul by Arnaud Mendy (Lincoln City).
Michael Kay (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Kingsley James (Chester FC) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Hamza Bencherif (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Kane Richards (Chester FC).
Jordan Cranston (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Kingsley James replaces Matty Hughes.
Attempt saved. John Rooney (Chester FC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Offside, Chester FC. Kane Richards tries a through ball, but Kane Richards is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Kane Richards replaces Craig Mahon.
Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Chester FC).
Tom Miller (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Kieran Charnock replaces Ben Heneghan because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Tyrell Waite replaces Ben Tomlinson.
Attempt saved. Charlee Adams (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Craig Mahon (Chester FC).
Charlee Adams (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.
Corner, Chester FC.
Foul by Jordan Cranston (Lincoln City).
Craig Mahon (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. John Marsden replaces Jon Nolan.
Corner, Lincoln City.
Attempt missed. Arnaud Mendy (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. John Rooney (Chester FC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Jon Nolan (Lincoln City).
Ryan Higgins (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Booking
Michael Kay (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Ben Tomlinson (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ben Tomlinson (Lincoln City).
Michael Kay (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Second Half
Second Half begins Lincoln City 0, Chester FC 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Lincoln City 0, Chester FC 1.
Hand ball by Ben Tomlinson (Lincoln City).
Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Chester FC).
Arnaud Mendy (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.