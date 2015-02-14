Lincoln City 0-1 Chester

Lincoln's seven-match winning league run at home ended as Sean McConville gave Chester victory at Sincil Bank.

Shortly before the break Oliver McBurnie crossed for McConville, who slotted the visitors into the lead.

On-loan midfielder Charlee Adams forced a good stop from Chester goalkeeper Jon Worsnop, but Lincoln rarely threatened.

Chester have now won four consecutive games for the first time since April 2013 and move above Lincoln into 10th place in the Conference table.

Lincoln City manager Chris Moyses told BBC Radio Lincolnshire:

"We never really got going. I tried to change the formation just after half-time and although I think we bossed the second half we never really looked like scoring, but neither keeper really got tested.

"I think it's the sign of a team that's lacking a bit of confidence at the moment. Some of the football we play in training is fantastic but we don't seem to transfer that into games.

"We don't seem to be getting high enough up the pitch and that's something we're going to have to work on."