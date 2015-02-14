Match ends, Blackpool 4, Nottingham Forest 4.
Blackpool 4-4 Nottingham Forest
David Ferguson's late header earned Blackpool a point and denied Nottingham Forest a third consecutive win under Dougie Freedman after an astonishing game that saw seven second-half goals.
Gary Madine swept the hosts in front and Andrea Orlandi's shot made it 2-0.
Strikes by Dexter Blackstock and Gary Gardner drew Forest level, only for Steve Davies to hook Blackpool ahead.
Henri Lansbury's penalty, after Tom Aldred saw red, and Chris Burke's shot made it 4-3 before Ferguson headed in.
By the time substitute Ferguson glanced home his 97th-minute equaliser, Blackpool were down to nine men following the dismissal of debutant Aldred and a late injury to Darren O'Dea.
And when Burke's fine long-range effort made it 4-3 nearly five minutes into time added on, another win for a revitalised Forest seemed inevitable.
|Seasiders' season of misery has a glimmer of hope
|Blackpool, who began the season against Forest at the City Ground unable to name a full squad, have won just four Championship games this term, but they have only lost once in their last five league matches at Bloomfield Road.
But the Championship's bottom side refused to give in and Ferguson netted from Jamie O'Hara's cross to end a spell of seven goals in 32 ridiculous minutes.
The fantastic entertainment was in stark contrast to a diabolical first half in which both sides seemed to abandon hope of trying to play any sort of flowing football on a terrible pitch.
Forest's main threat came via the pace of Michail Antonio, with the winger's flicked header from Burke's cross causing an anxious moment for home goalkeeper Joe Lewis.
Blackpool, beaten 2-0 by Stuart Pearce's side on the opening day of the season, also barely tested Reds keeper Karl Darlow as both defences looked comfortable dealing with the direct approach.
But the hosts took advantage of an injury to Jack Hobbs four minutes before the break to go ahead after a decent move ended with Madine netting from eight yards seconds into time added on.
Blackpool improved after the interval and after Orlandi's deflected shot hit the bar, the same player netted with a superb curled strike from distance.
Two goals in two minutes drew Forest level, substitute Blackstock following up his own effort to net his first goal of the season and Gardner also scoring from close range.
Davies, another sub, made it 3-2 to the hosts after good work by Orlandi to rekindle hopes of a fifth league win of a dismal season.
But Aldred was sent off for fouling Antonio and Blackpool's chances of a victory that would have taken them off the foot of the table all but disappeared when Lansbury scored from the spot to make it 3-3.
Burke's glorious strike seemed certain to have secured a third away win in four matches for a visiting side who were without long-term injury victim Britt Assombalonga.
However, Ferguson struck in the seventh of 10 additional minutes to secure an unlikely draw.
Blackpool manager Lee Clark:
"The lads dug deep and I didn't actually see the equaliser because I was getting a bit of grief from one of our own fans for not being attacking enough with eight players.
"I was busy having a conversation with him. Thankfully David popped up with the equaliser.
"I'm drained and I wasn't even involved. I've never experienced anything like that in my life.
"We've deservedly gone in 1-0 up at half-time. We scored a terrific second goal. We shoot ourselves in the foot and quickly it's two each. We get back in the game and then commit football suicide.
"A point is not enough. We have to start getting back-to-back victories and more points on the road."
Nottingham Forest manager Dougie Freedman:
"I've got mixed emotions. I could have got three wins from three and with a minute to go I was nearly there.
"I've got to set the standards high here and make sure people understand what it is to play for Nottingham Forest.
"From 2-0 down I thought I would take a draw at that moment, and in the first half Blackpool deserved it. They played the conditions better than we did.
"But we looked to be winning the game with seconds to go and we lacked concentration. It's very alarming for me as a coach that at this level we can give that away."
Line-ups
Blackpool
- 1Lewis
- 29McMahonBooked at 23minsSubstituted forClarkeat 80'minutes
- 48O'DeaBooked at 60mins
- 2AldredBooked at 77mins
- 18Dunne
- 4Perkins
- 31O'Hara
- 11OrlandiBooked at 67mins
- 34TelfordSubstituted forDaviesat 58'minutes
- 40CameronBooked at 69minsSubstituted forFergusonat 74'minutes
- 24Madine
Substitutes
- 3Maher
- 6Clarke
- 9Davies
- 12Rothwell
- 20Oliver
- 21Parish
- 25Ferguson
Nottm Forest
- 1Darlow
- 2Lichaj
- 25HobbsSubstituted forLascellesat 42'minutes
- 5Collins
- 13Fox
- 22Gardner
- 27Burke
- 10Lansbury
- 38OsbornSubstituted forBlackstockat 52'minutes
- 18Antonio
- 7FryattSubstituted forBurkeat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 16Lascelles
- 17Kane
- 21Paterson
- 23Blackstock
- 24Vaughan
- 29de Vries
- 35Burke
- Referee:
- Lee Probert
- Attendance:
- 11,712
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackpool 4, Nottingham Forest 4.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Chris Burke tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dexter Blackstock following a corner.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Steve Davies.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 4, Nottingham Forest 4. David Ferguson (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamie O'Hara with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 3, Nottingham Forest 4. Chris Burke (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Fox.
Attempt missed. Chris Burke (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Dexter Blackstock (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Peter Clarke (Blackpool).
Attempt saved. Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Burke with a cross.
Attempt missed. Dexter Blackstock (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Burke with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Joe Lewis.
Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Henri Lansbury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Darren O'Dea went off injured after Blackpool had used all subs.
Delay in match Darren O'Dea (Blackpool) because of an injury.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by David Ferguson.
Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Chris Burke.
Attempt missed. Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Daniel Fox with a cross.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Gary Gardner.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Peter Clarke replaces Tony McMahon.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 3, Nottingham Forest 3. Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Dismissal
Tom Aldred (Blackpool) is shown the red card.
Penalty conceded by Tom Aldred (Blackpool) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Nottingham Forest. Michail Antonio draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. David Ferguson (Blackpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Jamie O'Hara (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gary Madine.
Attempt missed. David Perkins (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Steve Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. David Ferguson replaces Henry Cameron.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 3, Nottingham Forest 2. Steve Davies (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Steve Davies (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrea Orlandi with a cross.
Attempt saved. Andrea Orlandi (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steve Davies with a headed pass.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Gary Gardner tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.
Foul by Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest).
David Perkins (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 2, Nottingham Forest 2. Gary Gardner (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Booking
Henry Cameron (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.