Blackpool 4-4 Nottingham Forest

David Ferguson's late header earned Blackpool a point and denied Nottingham Forest a third consecutive win under Dougie Freedman after an astonishing game that saw seven second-half goals.

Gary Madine swept the hosts in front and Andrea Orlandi's shot made it 2-0.

Strikes by Dexter Blackstock and Gary Gardner drew Forest level, only for Steve Davies to hook Blackpool ahead.

Henri Lansbury's penalty, after Tom Aldred saw red, and Chris Burke's shot made it 4-3 before Ferguson headed in.

By the time substitute Ferguson glanced home his 97th-minute equaliser, Blackpool were down to nine men following the dismissal of debutant Aldred and a late injury to Darren O'Dea.

And when Burke's fine long-range effort made it 4-3 nearly five minutes into time added on, another win for a revitalised Forest seemed inevitable.

Seasiders' season of misery has a glimmer of hope Blackpool, who began the season against Forest at the City Ground unable to name a full squad, have won just four Championship games this term, but they have only lost once in their last five league matches at Bloomfield Road.

But the Championship's bottom side refused to give in and Ferguson netted from Jamie O'Hara's cross to end a spell of seven goals in 32 ridiculous minutes.

The fantastic entertainment was in stark contrast to a diabolical first half in which both sides seemed to abandon hope of trying to play any sort of flowing football on a terrible pitch.

Forest's main threat came via the pace of Michail Antonio, with the winger's flicked header from Burke's cross causing an anxious moment for home goalkeeper Joe Lewis.

Blackpool, beaten 2-0 by Stuart Pearce's side on the opening day of the season, also barely tested Reds keeper Karl Darlow as both defences looked comfortable dealing with the direct approach.

But the hosts took advantage of an injury to Jack Hobbs four minutes before the break to go ahead after a decent move ended with Madine netting from eight yards seconds into time added on.

Blackpool improved after the interval and after Orlandi's deflected shot hit the bar, the same player netted with a superb curled strike from distance.

Two goals in two minutes drew Forest level, substitute Blackstock following up his own effort to net his first goal of the season and Gardner also scoring from close range.

Davies, another sub, made it 3-2 to the hosts after good work by Orlandi to rekindle hopes of a fifth league win of a dismal season.

But Aldred was sent off for fouling Antonio and Blackpool's chances of a victory that would have taken them off the foot of the table all but disappeared when Lansbury scored from the spot to make it 3-3.

Burke's glorious strike seemed certain to have secured a third away win in four matches for a visiting side who were without long-term injury victim Britt Assombalonga.

However, Ferguson struck in the seventh of 10 additional minutes to secure an unlikely draw.

Blackpool manager Lee Clark:

"The lads dug deep and I didn't actually see the equaliser because I was getting a bit of grief from one of our own fans for not being attacking enough with eight players.

"I was busy having a conversation with him. Thankfully David popped up with the equaliser.

"I'm drained and I wasn't even involved. I've never experienced anything like that in my life.

"We've deservedly gone in 1-0 up at half-time. We scored a terrific second goal. We shoot ourselves in the foot and quickly it's two each. We get back in the game and then commit football suicide.

"A point is not enough. We have to start getting back-to-back victories and more points on the road."

Nottingham Forest manager Dougie Freedman:

"I've got mixed emotions. I could have got three wins from three and with a minute to go I was nearly there.

"I've got to set the standards high here and make sure people understand what it is to play for Nottingham Forest.

"From 2-0 down I thought I would take a draw at that moment, and in the first half Blackpool deserved it. They played the conditions better than we did.

"But we looked to be winning the game with seconds to go and we lacked concentration. It's very alarming for me as a coach that at this level we can give that away."

Gary Madine (right) scored his fifth goal in his last 14 games, but his first for Blackpool when he swept the hosts ahead

Blackpool's opening goal came after some rare quality in a poor first period

Seasiders boss Lee Clark, who has won just three games since taking over in late October, helps deal with a beach ball that interrupted play at Bloomfield Road

Burke has been restored to the side Forest under Freedman and looked to have earned another win for his new manager with a stunning strike

Ferguson was only making his second appearance for Blackpool, the first coming in the 7-2 drubbing against Watford