West Bromwich Albion 4-0 West Ham

West Brom into FA Cup quarter-finals

Ideye scores for third successive game

West Ham substitute Morgan Amalfitano sent off

Tony Pulis beaten just once in eight games

Record signing Brown Ideye scored twice as resurgent West Brom thumped West Ham to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2008.

The striker side-footed the Baggies ahead after 20 minutes before a 25-yard shot from James Morrison made it 2-0.

Ideye headed the third goal from eight yards early in the second half.

West Ham substitute Morgan Amalfitano was sent off for pushing Chris Brunt in the face before Saido Berahino drove in the final goal at the near post.

West Brom are still fighting against relegation in the Premier League but manager Tony Pulis - who has lost just one in his first eight games in charge - had made it clear he also wants a sustained cup run.

And the performance of his side reflected that as they moved to within two wins of giving Pulis the chance to make amends for the defeat he suffered as Stoke manager against Manchester City in the 2011 FA Cup final.

The Baggies dominated throughout against a West Ham side who, according to manager Sam Allardyce, were also intent on trying to win the trophy with no fears of their own about league safety.

Before this season, Allardyce had not enjoyed an FA Cup win in his three seasons in charge of the Hammers but after a run of just one defeat in nine games they were unable to replicate their recent form.

West Ham were missing injured striker Andy Carroll, whose season has been ended by a knee injury, and they were never able to wrest the initiative back once West Brom took an early lead.

Proving his worth £10m man Brown Ideye scored twice in his first 17 appearances for West Brom but in his last three games has found the net against Burnley, Swansea and West Ham, twice.

Ideye, who initially struggled following his arrival from Dynamo Kiev for a reported £10m last summer, has now scored four goals in his last three games to take his tally for the season to five.

The Nigeria international tapped home the opening goal from a Craig Dawson cross and West Brom almost doubled their lead when Craig Gardner, playing in place of the cup-tied Darren Fletcher, struck the bar from 35 yards.

West Ham's reprieve was short-lived as Morrison robbed Mark Noble before firing home and when Ideye headed in a cross from Stephane Sessesgnon 12 minutes into the second half a comeback never looked likely.

Amalfitano was dismissed 10 minutes after coming on for first kicking out at Brunt and then raising his hand to the Albion midfielder's face in the minor skirmish that followed. Referee Martin Atkinson, who had issued a yellow card for the initial offence, then reached into his back pocket and pulled out the red.

Minutes later West Ham's misery was complete when Berahino found himself in space on the right of the penalty area and he drilled home his 16th goal of the season from an acute angle, beating keeper Adrian at his near post.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis told BT Sport:

"We mustn't get carried away. It was a good performance, we're very pleased, but there's still a long way to go in the league and obviously we need a little but of luck in the next draw.

"Things went our way and I'm really pleased for the players and, scoring four goals, all the punters who came to watch.

"Ideye has done absolutely fantastic. There was a weight on his shoulders and scoring goals takes that weight off your shoulders and he's blossomed and looks a good player."

West Ham manager Sam Allardyce:

"I would say it was probably coming based on what we've had to cope with over the last few weeks and I think it told on us today, there's no doubt about that.

"I have to give West Brom a lot of credit - they were very good, particularly the front two.

"But I look at the players and there was not the energy we know they've got based on all they've done in the last few weeks."

Record signing Brown Ideye scored for the third successive game to give West Brom the lead

Ideye doubled his tally with a second-half header which took a slight deflection off Cheikhou Kouyate

West Ham's Morgan Amalfitano was sent off just 10 minutes after coming off the bench

Saido Berahino is congratulated by West Brom team-mate Craig Gardner after scoring his fifth FA Cup goal of the season.