Marco Reus signs new Borussia Dortmund deal

Reus (centre) missed Germany's World Cup win in 2014 because of injury

Germany international Marco Reus has extended his contract with Borussia Dortmund until June 2019.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder has been linked with a move to several clubs, including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Arsenal.

"We never let ourselves be influenced by all the rumours," said Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke.

"We always saw a good chance that this exceptional player could consciously decide in favour of Dortmund."

Reus joined Dortmund from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012 and had two more years to run on his previous deal.

He has signed with Dortmund third-from-bottom of the Bundesliga following a win over Freiburg last Saturday in which he opened the scoring.

"I am very happy with my decision for Borussia Dortmund," said Reus. "Dortmund is my hometown and Borussia is simply my club.

"I look forward to a successful future with our team and our fantastic fans behind us.

"There is plenty to do and I want to really get stuck in."