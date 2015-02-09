Benik Afobe: Huddersfield loan allowed Wolves striker to grow

Benik Afobe has scored twice since joining Wolves last month

Wolves striker Benik Afobe says his two spells on loan at Huddersfield were fundamental to his growth, prior to facing the Terriers on Tuesday.

Afobe, 21, spent time with Huddersfield from Arsenal, and was part of their 2011 League One play-off final team.

"Going there was the best decision because I really enjoyed my time there and it helped me grow," he told BBC WM.

"It was different than Arsenal but I just went for the football and we went 24 games unbeaten."

He added: "At 17 I went to Huddersfield and I felt I was ready to test myself at League One level but I wasn't ready for the Premier League."

The former Arsenal trainee also went on loan to Reading, Bolton, Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday and latterly MK Dons, where he scored 19 goals prior to joining Wolves in January.

In-form Afobe Afobe has scored 21 goals so far this season, eight more than his total prior to this term, since his senior debut in 2010.

Afobe, who scored in Wolves' defeat by Reading on Saturday, now feels comfortable signing with a Championship club.

"I've been on loan a few times and I wanted to settle down somewhere and build and hopefully I can do that with Wolves.

"Kenny Jackett said to me Wolves is a family club and I will enjoy it here. The boys are a young bunch and they're ambitious like me.

"I was a bit nervous when I signed but from day one the club made me feel really welcome.

"My first game felt like a Premier League game, which is what players dream about, so hopefully the club can get back there soon."