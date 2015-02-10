Livingston captain Jason Talbot hit with retrospective punishment

From the section

Livingston captain Jason Talbot was shown a yellow card for his challenge on Sam Nicholson

Livingston captain Jason Talbot has accepted a two-match suspension for his challenge on Hearts winger Sam Nicholson.

Talbot caught the midfielder with a high boot, leaving Nicholson needing stitches in his head and face.

Referee Brian Colvin issued a yellow card at the time of the incident.

But the Scottish FA have now charged the Livingston skipper with "serious foul play" and he has accepted the retrospective punishment.

Winger Nicholson, 20, had to go off after the challenge and needed extensive treatment.

The Tynecastle men, who are 19 points clear at the top of the Championship, won the game 3-2.