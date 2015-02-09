Nigel Pearson: Leicester City boss quiet on sacking reports

Media playback is not supported on this device Pearson refuses to talk about job rumours

Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson has refused to discuss speculation on Sunday night that he had been sacked.

Media reports suggested he had lost his job, but the club said the rumours were "inaccurate and without foundation".

"They have made a statement. I'm not going to speak about it," said Pearson, whose side play at Arsenal on Tuesday.

Media playback is not supported on this device Pearson discusses McArthur incident

He also played down an altercation with Crystal Palace's James McArthur, dismissing it as "light-hearted" and saying it had been "put to bed".

Pearson clashed with Eagles midfielder McArthur during Leicester's 1-0 home defeat on Saturday, a result that left the East Midlands side bottom of the Premier League.

After the match, rumours continued concerning the 51-year-old's future before the club issued a statement at 22:00 GMT on Sunday saying he was still in charge.

"Nigel, his staff and the first team squad are entirely focused on Tuesday night's trip to Arsenal and our continued efforts to secure our position in the Premier League," the club added.

--------------------------------

Analysis - BBC's Pat Murphy:

"Nigel Pearson is certainly under pressure, mainly because of results. A couple of public relations gaffes haven't helped - a touchline spat with James McArthur during Saturday's game against Crystal Palace and December's clash with a Leicester supporter after a home defeat against Liverpool - but Leicester are only four points away from safety and their form - as distinct from results - isn't that desperate."

--------------------------------

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Pearson, who led Leicester to promotion from the Championship last season, said he had "had conversations" about his job but would not reveal the details.

"If I have got things to say I will say it in the appropriate manner to the appropriate people," he added.

Media playback is not supported on this device Nigel Pearson: Pundits on 'bizarre' clash with James McArthur

"I don't think I've been in a position where I speak too openly about what goes on in internal workings.

"I've always had a good working relationship with the owners and I'm sure I will moving forward.

"You are never going to have a situation at any football club where things are entirely going the way you want all the time."

In December, Pearson was given a touchline ban and fined for insulting a Leicester fan during the 3-1 defeat by Liverpool.

On Saturday, the former Southampton and Hull City boss was knocked over on the touchline by McArthur, who had been felled after attempting to tackle Marc Albrighton.

Leicester manager Nigel Pearson was involved in an altercation with Crystal Palace's James McArthur

Initially, it looked as if both Pearson and McArthur would laugh off the incident, even after the Foxes boss playfully grabbed McArthur around the throat before helping him to his feet.

Pearson appeared to laugh straight after the incident took place

But then it appeared to become more confrontational, with Pearson preventing McArthur from returning to the field by grabbing his shirt.

Asked, after the match, why he held McArthur back, Pearson responded: "Because he said something to me.

Pearson grabs McArthur's shirt, stopping him from returning to the action

"I don't have to reveal anything, do I? I'm more than capable of looking after myself. There's no problem with the player."

Pearson, who had a previous spell as Foxes boss from 2008-2010, has been in charge since November 2011.