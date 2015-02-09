Presenter Mark Chapman discusses the scramble for the Champions League places and whether or not the title race is over with pundits John Hartson and Thomas Hitzlsperger.

Former Welsh international Hartson thinks Southampton "might just sneak in there" and Hitzlsperger agrees the "pressure is on the other teams".

Hartson thinks Chelsea have the the title wrapped up but German international Hitzlsperger won't write off champions Manchester City.