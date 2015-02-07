VfB Stuttgart 0-2 Bayern Munich

David Alaba's spectacular free-kick ensured a first win in three games for Bayern Munich

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich eased past Stuttgart to grab their first win of the year thanks to goals from Arjen Robben and David Alaba.

Robben's 12th league goal of the season came from a left-foot shot inside the area to give the visitors the lead just before half-time.

Alaba then curled a spectacular 35-yard free-kick into the top right corner for Bayern's second on 51 minutes.

It means 2007 champions Stuttgart drop two places to the bottom of the table.

"We are not perfect. We can still improve," Bayern coach Pep Guardiola said.

"We should run less and move more with the ball in our possession."

Former Chelsea winger Andre Schurrle set up two goals on his Wolfsburg debut

Bayern hold an eight-point lead over Wolfsburg after their first win in three matches.

"That goal just before the break was crucial," Robben said.

"Stuttgart defended in numbers and it was good that one went in. It was about time we got three points from a game."

Germany winger Andre Schurrle enjoyed a memorable debut as he inspired Wolfsburg to a 3-0 win against Hoffenheim.

Schurrle, who arrived from Chelsea on deadline day, set up Bas Dost and Kevin De Bruyne as the Wolves led 2-0 at the break.

Belgium attacker De Bruyne - another former Chelsea player - added a third as the home side made it seven points from their first three games of 2015.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund's first win since 5 December, 3-0 against Freiburg, moves them two places up the table, with Stuttgart replacing them at the bottom.