BBC Sport - FA Cup: Sheffield United 1-3 Preston highlights
Sheffield United 1-3 Preston
- From the section FA Cup
Preston secure an FA Cup fifth-round home tie against Manchester United with three goals in 10 second-half minutes against Sheffield United.
Jamie Murphy gave hosts United a half-time lead in this fourth-round replay against their League One rivals, but Paul Gallagher, who scored a stunning free-kick in the first tie at Deepdale, did it again to equalise after half time.
Paul Huntington then headed in Scott Laird's corner before Gallagher converted a penalty to secure victory.
