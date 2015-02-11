Chelsea 1-0 Everton

Match ends, Chelsea 1, Everton 0.
An 89th-minute deflected strike from Willian gave Chelsea a victory over Everton that maintained their seven-point Premier League lead.
The goal came moments after Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic went unpunished for a clash with James McCarthy that followed Gareth Barry's red card.
Everton keeper Tim Howard had earlier denied Chelsea trio Loic Remy, Nemanja Matic and Willian with fine saves.
At the other end, Petr Cech brilliantly denied Romelu Lukaku from close range.
Barry's second yellow card for a trip on the game's goalscorer sparked a melee during which Ivanovic got McCarthy in a head-lock and appeared to thrust his head towards his opponent's back.
When play resumed, a free-kick from deep was punched out by Howard as far as Willian, whose low shot glanced Steven Naismith on its way into the corner of the net.
It was a dramatic finish to an unconvincing performance from Jose Mourinho's men, who were moments away from seeing their lead cut to five points by Manchester City, who were 4-1 winners at Stoke.
In the final match of Diego Costa's ban for stamping, the hosts lacked penetration in attack, with new signing Juan Cuadrado struggling to make an impact on his first start.
They also came across a formidable obstacle in the shape of Howard, who was returning from a calf injury that had kept him out since Boxing Day.
In a lively opening period, Chelsea had a penalty appeal waved away when Naismith parried the ball with his arm.
Willian and Cuadrado both squandered openings before Howard palmed aside Remy's header.
Everton threatened on the break, with the recalled Ross Barkley feeding former Chelsea striker Lukaku, whose low shot was saved by Cech with his legs.
That incident proved to be a precursor to an even more crucial intervention by the home keeper midway through the second period.
Enjoying a rare start in front of Thibaut Courtois, the Czech Republic star stretched out a leg to deny Lukaku's close-range effort from Bryan Oviedo's low cross, a save that drew a standing ovation from the home crowd.
With John Stones outstanding in the Everton back four and Howard flying to his left to deny Matic's free-kick and Willian's curled effort, time appeared to be running out for Chelsea.
And when Matic had a late goal ruled out because Ivanovic was in an offside position, Mourinho's misery appeared to be compounded.
There was still time for a late twist, however, and while Everton contested Barry's red and pointed the finger at Ivanovic, Willian pounced to steal the points.
BBC Match of the Day's Phil Neville:
"There has been a lack of intensity in Chelsea's last three games. It shows how important Cesc Fabreags and Diego Costa are to this team.
"I think Thibaut Courtois is being protected. It's clever management. He made a couple of mistakes. He has been number one since the start of the season and Jose Mourinho has made a big call. I think Petr Cech and Courtois are the best pair of keepers in world football."
