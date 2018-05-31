BBC Sport - FA Cup: Manchester United 3-0 Cambridge United extended highlights
Extended highlights: Man Utd 3-0 Cambridge
Watch extended highlights of Manchester United's 3-0 win over Cambridge United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup 4th round replay.
Juan Mata gave the home side the lead before goals from Marcos Rojo and James Wilson put the Red Devils through.
United will face Preston North End who beat Sheffield United 3-1 in their replay.
