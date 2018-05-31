BBC Sport - FA Cup: Manchester United 3-0 Cambridge United

Man Utd 3-0 Cambridge Utd

  • From the section FA Cup

Manchester United beat Cambridge United 3-0 at Old Trafford in their FA Cup fourth-round replay.

Juan Mata gave the home side the lead before goals from Marcos Rojo and James Wilson put the Red Devils through.

United will face Preston North End, who beat Sheffield United 3-1 in their replay.

