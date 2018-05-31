Sunderland are through to the FA Cup fifth round after a 3-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Fulham took the lead through Hugo Rodallega before an embarrassing Marcus Bettinelli own goal levelled the tie.

Ricardo Alvarez gave the Black Cats the lead and a Jordi Gomez penalty sealed the victory. Sunderland will travel to Bradford City in the next round.

