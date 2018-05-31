BBC Sport - Fulham 1-3 Sunderland: Marcus Bettinelli scores an own goal
Embarrassing own goal by Bettinelli
- From the section FA Cup
Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli parries the ball into his own goal to equalise for Sunderland and make it 1-1 in the FA Cup fourth-round replay.
The match ended in a 3-1 win for Sunderland and Fulham manager Kit Symons backed Bettinelli.
"It was obviously a mistake, but Marcus has been excellent for us," said Symons. "I'm certainly not going to point any blame at him. He'll be all right, he's a very strong character and has been superb for us this season."
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired