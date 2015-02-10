Premier League
Hull2Aston Villa0

Hull City 2-0 Aston Villa

By James McMath

BBC Sport

Hull striker Dame N'Doye
Dame N'Doye joined Hull from Lokomotiv Moscow on transfer deadline day
  • Jelavic grabs seventh goal of season
  • N'Doye scores on full Hull debut
  • Villa without a win in 10 matches
  • Villa drop into bottom three in Premier League

Striker Dame N'Doye marked his first start for Hull with a goal and an assist as they moved above Aston Villa in the table.

Nikica Jelavic scored a deflected opener from N'Doye's through ball.

The Senegal international made it 2-0 with a close-range finish after Brad Guzan saved his initial effort following Gaston Ramirez's header down.

Victory lifted Hull to 15th in the Premier League table and left Villa in the bottom three.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Lambert says '13 cup finals' coming up for Villa

Paul Lambert's Villa have now gone 10 Premier League matches without a win, they have not scored an away goal in almost eight and a half hours, and a banner reading 'Lambert Out' was unfurled by some visiting supporters at half-time.

The lively N'Doye, a £3m signing from Lokomotiv Moscow on transfer deadline day, opened the scoring despite Villa enjoying plenty of early possession.

Aston Villa fans' banner at the KC Stadium
Villa's haul of 12 league goals this season is the lowest total after 25 games in Premier League history

N'Doye controlled Allan McGregor's goal-kick and found Jelavic, whose shot looped off Villa defender Ciaran Clark and over goalkeeper Guzan for his seventh goal of the season.

Hull, who had won only twice at home in the league this season before this game, gained confidence from the goal and N'Doye should have made it 2-0 when he headed wide from Ahmed Elmohamady's clipped cross.

Although Hull defender Alex Bruce was required to block Aly Cissokho's second-half shot following an exchange of passes with Gabriel Agbonlahor, the hosts remained a threat on the counter-attack.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Steve Bruce says win 'a psychological boost'

Substitute Ramirez nodded down Elmohamady's cross to find N'Doye, who scored from inside the six-yard box at the second attempt.

Hull could have added to their tally in stoppage time when substitute Abel Hernandez chose to shoot from 20 yards when passing to a team-mate looked a better option.

The closest Villa came to ending their goal drought away from home was when Hull keeper McGregor pushed away Ashley Westwood's 25-yard drive and then kept out substitute Christian Benteke's follow-up.

Hull City manager Steve Bruce: "We took a bit of confidence from the weekend. It was nice to beat a team that was in and around us.

"Psychologically it's good for everybody. That was more like what I've been used to seeing for the last two and a half years. We've given ourselves a good chance."

"You don't want to be anywhere near that bottom three. The aim now is to give ourselves a cushion."

Alex Bruce heads the ball while Gabriel Agbonlahor jumps
Hull kept their first clean sheet since the goalless draw with West Brom on 6 December
Robbie Brady is tackled by Fabian Delph
Hull's victory over Villa was their third at home in the Premier League this season
Brad Guzan fails to prevent Dame N'Doye from scoring Hull's second
Hull found the back of the net in consecutive league games for the first time since October 2014
An Aston Villa fan at Hull's KC Stadium
Aston Villa have kept two clean sheets in their last 11 away Premier League games

Line-ups

Hull

  • 1McGregor
  • 21DawsonBooked at 85mins
  • 4Bruce
  • 15McShane
  • 27El Mohamady
  • 14LivermoreSubstituted forQuinnat 90+4'minutes
  • 8Huddlestone
  • 7Meyler
  • 11Brady
  • 18JelavicSubstituted forRamírezat 66'minutes
  • 28N'DoyeSubstituted forHernándezat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Davies
  • 9Hernández
  • 22Harper
  • 24Aluko
  • 25Ramírez
  • 26Robertson
  • 29Quinn

Aston Villa

  • 1Guzan
  • 21HuttonBooked at 41mins
  • 5Okore
  • 6Clark
  • 23Cissokho
  • 25Gil
  • 15Westwood
  • 16Delph
  • 9SinclairSubstituted forColeat 59'minutes
  • 11AgbonlahorBooked at 56mins
  • 10WeimannSubstituted forBentekeat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Vlaar
  • 7Bacuna
  • 8Cleverley
  • 12Cole
  • 20Benteke
  • 24C Sánchez
  • 31Given
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
21,467

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Hull City 2, Aston Villa 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hull City 2, Aston Villa 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Stephen Quinn replaces Jake Livermore.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Allan McGregor.

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Ashley Westwood (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Abel Hernández (Hull City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by David Meyler following a fast break.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Michael Dawson.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Abel Hernández replaces Dame N'Doye.

Booking

Michael Dawson (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joe Cole (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Dawson (Hull City).

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Ciaran Clark.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Ciaran Clark.

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabriel Agbonlahor.

Foul by Jores Okore (Aston Villa).

Dame N'Doye (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Hull City 2, Aston Villa 0. Dame N'Doye (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner.

Attempt saved. Dame N'Doye (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez with a headed pass.

Foul by Aly Cissokho (Aston Villa).

Dame N'Doye (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Robbie Brady (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jake Livermore.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Robbie Brady.

Ciaran Clark (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dame N'Doye (Hull City).

Offside, Aston Villa. Ashley Westwood tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Gastón Ramírez replaces Nikica Jelavic.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City) because of an injury.

Foul by Ashley Westwood (Aston Villa).

Dame N'Doye (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Michael Dawson.

Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Hutton with a cross.

Foul by Christian Benteke (Aston Villa).

Michael Dawson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by David Meyler (Hull City).

Foul by Christian Benteke (Aston Villa).

David Meyler (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Joe Cole replaces Scott Sinclair.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea24175254213356
2Man City24147347242349
3Southampton24143738172145
4Arsenal25136647281945
5Man Utd24128440231744
6Tottenham2513483934543
7Liverpool2512673629742
8West Ham2410773628837
9Swansea249782831-334
10Stoke249692729-233
11Newcastle248793036-631
12Everton246993134-327
13Crystal Palace2468102634-826
14Sunderland2541292236-1424
15Hull2558122334-1123
16West Brom2458112234-1223
17QPR2564152643-1722
18Aston Villa2557131234-2222
19Burnley2449112340-1721
20Leicester2545162240-1817
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you