Eoghan O'Connell signs new Celtic contract until 2017

O'Connell made four Celtic appearances early in the season

Eoghan O'Connell has signed a new contract with Celtic to keep him at the club until the summer of 2017.

The 19-year-old defender from Cork made his first-team debut last season and has featured four times in the current campaign.

"I'm delighted and just happy to get it done," he told the Celtic website.

"I will be working away as always and this contract is just another stepping stone I have to use to get better and where I need to be."