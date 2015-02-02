Transfer Deadline Day: Nathan Buddle joins Carlisle United

Buddle was part of the Blyth side that beat Hartlepool to reach the FA Cup third round.

Carlisle United have signed Blyth Spartans defender Nathan Buddle on a deal until the end of the season, with a year's option in the club's favour.

The 21-year-old played in non-league Blyth's FA Cup run to the third round, where they lost to Birmingham.

He joined the Northumberland club after his release by Hartlepool in 2013 and has scored five goals in 83 games.

"He's got something, good mobility and can handle a football," Carlisle boss Keith Curle told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"He's a good organiser, understands the role of a centre-back, and one thing that has impressed me is he's hungry."

The Cumbrians also added Charlie Wyke, Anthony Griffith and Matt Young to the squad in the January transfer window.