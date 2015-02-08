Match ends, Burnley 2, West Bromwich Albion 2.
Burnley 2-2 West Bromwich Albion
- Ideye scores his third West Brom goal
- Ings' goal is his fourth in six games
- Burnley a point above relegation zone
- West Brom three points above bottom three
Substitute Brown Ideye equalised as West Brom came back from two goals down to claim a draw at fellow Premier League strugglers Burnley.
The striker was introduced at half-time and capitalised on poor marking to head in his side's equaliser from a corner.
It looked unlikely that the Baggies would get anything from the game after headers from Ashley Barnes and Danny Ings gave Burnley a 2-0 lead.
But Chris Brunt's headed goal gave them hope before Ideye earned them a draw.
It is an important point for Tony Pulis's side, who remain two points and two places above 17th-placed Burnley in the table, but an even more significant performance in the circumstances.
Last week's 3-0 defeat at Tottenham checked the progress that had been made in a five-game unbeaten run under Pulis since his appointment.
This, though, demonstrated the kind of spirit and determination Pulis instilled at Crystal Palace during last season's escape from relegation and will give the 57-year-old's current side hope of achieving a similar outcome.
Pulis made two bold decisions for Sunday's game, handing the captain's armband to debutant Darren Fletcher following his move from Manchester United and sending Saido Berahino to the "naughty chair" of the bench after the striker hinted at leaving the club in a recent television interview.
The Baggies boss was rewarded with a typically calm and efficient display from Fletcher, while Berahino responded with a determined and hard-working performance after joining the game in the first half for the injured Victor Anichebe.
It was another bold decision by the Baggies boss, in introducing Ideye at the break, that played a significant part in his side gaining parity in the match and ultimately an unlikely but important point.
Burnley had dominated the first half and swept into a 2-0 lead thanks to Barnes's nodded opener and the impressive Ings' powerful header from George Boyd's right-wing delivery, only to be pegged back right before the break when displaced Baggies skipper Brunt stole in to head in from a corner.
Ideye's future at West Brom had looked bleak, with the Nigerian record signing, 26, reportedly coming close to a move away from the club in the transfer window.
But he seized his opportunity at Turf Moor with a well-taken glancing header as Burnley were once again punished for poor marking at a set-play and continued their worrying recent trend for throwing away two-goal leads - this is the third time in their last four games.
The Clarets twice had penalty shouts turned down and both sides had chances to win the game. The Clarets' Jason Shackell had a header cleared off the line by Joleon Lescott and Berahino was denied when Tom Heaton and Ben Mee combined to prevent his close-range shot finding the goal.
Line-ups
Burnley
- 1Heaton
- 2Trippier
- 25Keane
- 5Shackell
- 6Mee
- 21Boyd
- 8MarneySubstituted forKightlyat 45'minutes
- 14Jones
- 37Arfield
- 30Barnes
- 10Ings
Substitutes
- 4Duff
- 7Wallace
- 9Vokes
- 11Kightly
- 18Reid
- 19Jutkiewicz
- 22Gilks
West Brom
- 1Foster
- 25DawsonBooked at 85mins
- 23McAuley
- 6Lescott
- 4BairdBooked at 40minsSubstituted forIdeyeat 45'minutesBooked at 64mins
- 24Fletcher
- 5YacobBooked at 48mins
- 11Brunt
- 19McManamanSubstituted forMorrisonat 82'minutes
- 10AnichebeSubstituted forBerahinoat 18'minutes
- 29Sessegnon
Substitutes
- 2Wisdom
- 7Morrison
- 8Gardner
- 9Ideye
- 15Pocognoli
- 18Berahino
- 38Rose
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 16,904
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 2, West Bromwich Albion 2.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
Attempt blocked. Michael Kightly (Burnley) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
George Boyd (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion).
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Claudio Yacob.
Attempt blocked. Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stéphane Sessegnon.
Attempt blocked. Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jason Shackell.
Attempt blocked. Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Morrison with a cross.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Gareth McAuley.
Booking
Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Michael Kightly (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion).
Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).
Darren Fletcher (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. James Morrison replaces Callum McManaman.
Attempt blocked. David Jones (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Burnley. Kieran Trippier tries a through ball, but George Boyd is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. David Jones (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Boyd.
Attempt blocked. Michael Keane (Burnley) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by David Jones.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
Attempt saved. Joleon Lescott (West Bromwich Albion) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a cross.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by David Jones.
Attempt missed. Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stéphane Sessegnon with a headed pass following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. George Boyd (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Ings.
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Claudio Yacob tries a through ball, but Brown Ideye is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 2, West Bromwich Albion 2. Brown Ideye (West Bromwich Albion) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a cross following a corner.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ben Mee.
Attempt blocked. Joleon Lescott (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a cross.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ben Mee.
Booking
Brown Ideye (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Brown Ideye (West Bromwich Albion).
Kieran Trippier (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brown Ideye (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt saved. Jason Shackell (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Chris Brunt.
Hand ball by Brown Ideye (West Bromwich Albion).
Kieran Trippier (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.