Burnley 2-2 West Bromwich Albion

Substitute Brown Ideye equalised as West Brom came back from two goals down to claim a draw at fellow Premier League strugglers Burnley.

The striker was introduced at half-time and capitalised on poor marking to head in his side's equaliser from a corner.

It looked unlikely that the Baggies would get anything from the game after headers from Ashley Barnes and Danny Ings gave Burnley a 2-0 lead.

But Chris Brunt's headed goal gave them hope before Ideye earned them a draw.

It is an important point for Tony Pulis's side, who remain two points and two places above 17th-placed Burnley in the table, but an even more significant performance in the circumstances.

Last week's 3-0 defeat at Tottenham checked the progress that had been made in a five-game unbeaten run under Pulis since his appointment.

This, though, demonstrated the kind of spirit and determination Pulis instilled at Crystal Palace during last season's escape from relegation and will give the 57-year-old's current side hope of achieving a similar outcome.

Pulis made two bold decisions for Sunday's game, handing the captain's armband to debutant Darren Fletcher following his move from Manchester United and sending Saido Berahino to the "naughty chair" of the bench after the striker hinted at leaving the club in a recent television interview.

The Baggies boss was rewarded with a typically calm and efficient display from Fletcher, while Berahino responded with a determined and hard-working performance after joining the game in the first half for the injured Victor Anichebe.

It was another bold decision by the Baggies boss, in introducing Ideye at the break, that played a significant part in his side gaining parity in the match and ultimately an unlikely but important point.

Burnley had dominated the first half and swept into a 2-0 lead thanks to Barnes's nodded opener and the impressive Ings' powerful header from George Boyd's right-wing delivery, only to be pegged back right before the break when displaced Baggies skipper Brunt stole in to head in from a corner.

Ideye's future at West Brom had looked bleak, with the Nigerian record signing, 26, reportedly coming close to a move away from the club in the transfer window.

But he seized his opportunity at Turf Moor with a well-taken glancing header as Burnley were once again punished for poor marking at a set-play and continued their worrying recent trend for throwing away two-goal leads - this is the third time in their last four games.

The Clarets twice had penalty shouts turned down and both sides had chances to win the game. The Clarets' Jason Shackell had a header cleared off the line by Joleon Lescott and Berahino was denied when Tom Heaton and Ben Mee combined to prevent his close-range shot finding the goal.

