Match ends, West Ham United 1, Manchester United 1.
West Ham United 1-1 Manchester United
-
- From the section Premier League
- Man Utd stay fourth in the table
- United entertain Burnley on 11 February
- West Ham stay eighth, two points behind Liverpool
- Hammers away at Southampton on 11 February
Daley Blind rescued a point for Manchester United with a 93rd-minute equaliser after Cheikhou Kouyate's sublime volley put West Ham ahead.
Kouyate juggled the ball twice, swivelled, and volleyed in, after Mark Noble's free-kick dropped in his path.
United looked to be running out of time when Blind volleyed home from 16 yards after Angel Di Maria's cross.
The visitors finished with 10 men, defender Luke Shaw sent off for a second yellow card.
|MOTD2 analysis
|John Hartson: "With the talent that United manager Louis van Gaal has got in forward positions, I was expecting a lot more from them in front of goal this season. But, as we saw against the Hammers, the dynamic is not working at present."
|Read more: 'Why Man Utd are toiling in attack'
West Ham, who remain eighth in the table, have not beaten United since 2007 and they will feel they allowed a great opportunity to end that run slip.
The Hammers were on top from the early stages - hustling in defence and attacking with pace.
In contrast, United lacked creativity and were too easily dispossessed at Upton Park before Blind's dramatic late comeback stretched their unbeaten Premier League away record to seven games.
David De Gea rescued the visitors three times in the opening half an hour, twice keeping out Enner Valencia - one a 25-yard drive and the other an acrobatic close range volley - before James Tomkins was denied by the Spaniard's right foot.
United omitted Juan Mata yet their midfield struggled to carve out chances.
A mistake by Alex Song almost let in Robin van Persie but Hammers keeper Adrian's only serious save of the opening half was a tame effort by Angel Di Maria.
West Ham got the breakthrough their play deserved in the 49th minute, Kouyate showing great skill to volley home after United's defence had failed to deal with Noble's set-piece delivery.
Noble went close to doubling the Hammers' lead before United came strong in the closing stages.
Falcao looked certain to equalise in the 77th minute after combining with van Persie, but the Colombia forward stabbed wide from close range.
Van Persie was then denied by Adrian's right leg before the Hammers keeper scrambled across his line to keep out Marouane Fellaini in a frantic finish.
It looked to be enough for the hosts - but there was still time for Blind to volley home after West Ham had failed to clear a ball into the area.
A dramatic finish was concluded when United were reduced to 10 men following a second bookable offence for Shaw.
West Ham manager Sam Allardyce: "We have to give the players credit for how well they defended as well as how well they played in possession, which was almost the perfect performance.
"It's not a result we deserved or wanted, but we're back to a level that we know we can play at.
"It was just a great shame we conceded a goal as late as we did, which wasn't the normal goal you concede against Manchester United."
Line-ups
West Ham
- 13AdriánBooked at 80mins
- 18Jenkinson
- 8Kouyaté
- 5Tomkins
- 3Cresswell
- 30SongBooked at 73mins
- 16Noble
- 4Nolan
- 11Downing
- 31E ValenciaSubstituted forJarvisat 84'minutes
- 15Sakho
Substitutes
- 7Jarvis
- 17O'Brien
- 21Amalfitano
- 22Jääskeläinen
- 24Cole
- 35Oxford
- 36Lee
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 25A Valencia
- 4Jones
- 5RojoBooked at 43mins
- 3ShawBooked at 90mins
- 17Blind
- 10RooneyBooked at 83mins
- 11JanuzajSubstituted forFellainiat 72'minutes
- 7Di María
- 9FalcaoSubstituted forSmallingat 90+5'minutes
- 20van Persie
Substitutes
- 8Mata
- 12Smalling
- 21Herrera
- 31Fellaini
- 32Valdés
- 33McNair
- 49Wilson
- Referee:
- Mark Clattenburg
- Attendance:
- 34,499
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Manchester United 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Chris Smalling replaces Falcao.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Luke Shaw (Manchester United) for a bad foul.
Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).
Stewart Downing (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alexandre Song (West Ham United).
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 1, Manchester United 1. Daley Blind (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Robin van Persie (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United).
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Adrián.
Attempt saved. Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Matthew Jarvis (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by David de Gea.
Attempt missed. Kevin Nolan (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Mark Noble (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Jarvis with a cross.
Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).
Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Marcos Rojo.
Offside, West Ham United. Carl Jenkinson tries a through ball, but Kevin Nolan is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Matthew Jarvis replaces Enner Valencia.
Booking
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).
Carl Jenkinson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Robin van Persie (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Falcao.
Offside, Manchester United. Ángel Di María tries a through ball, but Marouane Fellaini is caught offside.
Falcao (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alexandre Song (West Ham United).
Booking
Adrián (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Robin van Persie with a headed pass following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Falcao (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Rojo.
Attempt blocked. Marcos Rojo (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Alexandre Song.
Attempt missed. Falcao (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robin van Persie with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Enner Valencia (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carl Jenkinson with a cross.
Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Alexandre Song (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.