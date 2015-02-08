Newcastle United 1-1 Stoke City

Crouch scores his 44th headed league goal - only Alan Shearer (46) and Dion Dublin (45) have more

Jack Colback scores third goal of season

Peter Crouch levels with 93rd league goal

Newcastle boss John Carver denied second win

Stoke have seven points from last nine

Stoke striker Peter Crouch came off the bench to score a last-minute equaliser against Newcastle at St James' Park.

Jack Colback put Newcastle in front with a driven shot three minutes after he had escaped a second yellow card for a challenge on Victor Moses.

Stoke's Stephen Ireland thought he had equalised with an 18-yard shot but was flagged offside.

Newcastle 'stupidity' disappoints Carver

However, substitute Crouch headed in a Geoff Cameron cross late on to earn the Potters a point.

Stoke will feel their equaliser was justified after referee Kevin Friend did not book Colback for a second time after his reckless challenge on Moses.

That said, Newcastle head coach John Carver might feel his team should have put themselves out of reach when leading, especially when Ayoze Perez weaved his way into a goalscoring position, only to blaze his shot high.

The late drama was in contrast to a game which had provided an uninspiring contest until Colback's opener.

Stoke's leveller also denied Carver a win in his first home game since being appointed head coach at the club until the summer.

His side went close early on when Moussa Sissoko crossed for Remy Cabella, whose glanced header following a run into the box from midfield forced Stoke keeper Asmir Begovic into a smart reaction save.

Begovic also saved an Ameobi shot, although the Magpies lacked composure and accuracy to their passing when they did get to the final third.

France playmaker Cabella provided the rare moments of creativity in the match and he set up striker Perez for a shot across goal which flashed just wide.

Stoke had been lacklustre in possession but, on the stroke of half-time, they forced keeper Tim Krul - who had been a virtual spectator - into a reaction save.

Potters forward Mame Biram Diouf made good contact with a stooping header from Ireland's cross only for Krul to get a palm to the ball to pull off an impressive save.

The Potters improved after the break but went behind when Sissoko controlled a low Gabriel Obertan cross before laying the ball off for Colback to drive in a left-foot shot.

Colback has scored three goals in his last seven league games, after four in his preceding 132 matches

Substitute Obertan failed to make the most of a counter-attack before Perez cut inside from left flank and had a clear sight of goal but skied his shot.

The miss proved vital as Crouch scored his sixth goal of the season in the 90th minute.

Newcastle manager John Carver played down the controversy over Jack Colback's challenge:

"It wasn't a classic and I thought we had stolen the three points when we got the goal. I couldn't see where they were going to get a goal from, but it was from our stupidity," he said.

"I'm never going to take away Jack's competitiveness. He has been a great signing for this football club.

Hughes questions referee's 'bravery'

"He's a competitor like Stoke's Steven Nzonzi, Glenn Whelan and Phil Bardsley are.

"There were lost of tackles going in and I thought the referee handled it very well. I'll speak to him [Colback] but I won't take it away from him."

Stoke boss Mark Hughes:

"At a key point in game the referee hasn't made a brave or strong decision.

"He has allowed Jack Colback to stay on when really he should have got a second yellow card and gone off. That would have made the difference and possibly allowed us to go on and win.

"As it was, he was able to stay on the field of play and he has ended up scoring the goal that possibly might have allowed us to not get anything from the game.

"From that point of view, we are grateful for our goal at the end, but that was the least we deserved."

Newcastle have not kept a clean sheet in their last six Premier League home games

Crouch's goal at Newcastle gave him his 93rd Premier League goal

John Carver has taken five points from the five games he has been in charge of Newcastle this season