Match ends, Newcastle United 1, Stoke City 1.
Newcastle United 1-1 Stoke City
- Jack Colback scores third goal of season
- Peter Crouch levels with 93rd league goal
- Newcastle boss John Carver denied second win
- Stoke have seven points from last nine
Stoke striker Peter Crouch came off the bench to score a last-minute equaliser against Newcastle at St James' Park.
Jack Colback put Newcastle in front with a driven shot three minutes after he had escaped a second yellow card for a challenge on Victor Moses.
Stoke's Stephen Ireland thought he had equalised with an 18-yard shot but was flagged offside.
However, substitute Crouch headed in a Geoff Cameron cross late on to earn the Potters a point.
Stoke will feel their equaliser was justified after referee Kevin Friend did not book Colback for a second time after his reckless challenge on Moses.
That said, Newcastle head coach John Carver might feel his team should have put themselves out of reach when leading, especially when Ayoze Perez weaved his way into a goalscoring position, only to blaze his shot high.
The late drama was in contrast to a game which had provided an uninspiring contest until Colback's opener.
Stoke's leveller also denied Carver a win in his first home game since being appointed head coach at the club until the summer.
His side went close early on when Moussa Sissoko crossed for Remy Cabella, whose glanced header following a run into the box from midfield forced Stoke keeper Asmir Begovic into a smart reaction save.
Begovic also saved an Ameobi shot, although the Magpies lacked composure and accuracy to their passing when they did get to the final third.
France playmaker Cabella provided the rare moments of creativity in the match and he set up striker Perez for a shot across goal which flashed just wide.
Stoke had been lacklustre in possession but, on the stroke of half-time, they forced keeper Tim Krul - who had been a virtual spectator - into a reaction save.
Potters forward Mame Biram Diouf made good contact with a stooping header from Ireland's cross only for Krul to get a palm to the ball to pull off an impressive save.
The Potters improved after the break but went behind when Sissoko controlled a low Gabriel Obertan cross before laying the ball off for Colback to drive in a left-foot shot.
Substitute Obertan failed to make the most of a counter-attack before Perez cut inside from left flank and had a clear sight of goal but skied his shot.
The miss proved vital as Crouch scored his sixth goal of the season in the 90th minute.
Newcastle manager John Carver played down the controversy over Jack Colback's challenge:
"It wasn't a classic and I thought we had stolen the three points when we got the goal. I couldn't see where they were going to get a goal from, but it was from our stupidity," he said.
"I'm never going to take away Jack's competitiveness. He has been a great signing for this football club.
"He's a competitor like Stoke's Steven Nzonzi, Glenn Whelan and Phil Bardsley are.
"There were lost of tackles going in and I thought the referee handled it very well. I'll speak to him [Colback] but I won't take it away from him."
Stoke boss Mark Hughes:
"At a key point in game the referee hasn't made a brave or strong decision.
"He has allowed Jack Colback to stay on when really he should have got a second yellow card and gone off. That would have made the difference and possibly allowed us to go on and win.
"As it was, he was able to stay on the field of play and he has ended up scoring the goal that possibly might have allowed us to not get anything from the game.
"From that point of view, we are grateful for our goal at the end, but that was the least we deserved."
Line-ups
Newcastle
- 1Krul
- 22Janmaat
- 6Williamson
- 2Coloccini
- 19Haidara
- 8AnitaSubstituted forCisséat 65'minutes
- 14ColbackBooked at 53mins
- 20CabellaSubstituted forObertanat 69'minutes
- 7Sissoko
- 28AmeobiBooked at 35minsSubstituted forAbeidat 86'minutes
- 17Pérez
Substitutes
- 9Cissé
- 11Gouffran
- 25Obertan
- 29Riviere
- 30Abeid
- 36Dummett
- 41Woodman
Stoke
- 1Begovic
- 2Bardsley
- 26Wollscheid
- 5MuniesaBooked at 89mins
- 12WilsonSubstituted forCameronat 51'minutes
- 15N'Zonzi
- 6WhelanBooked at 33mins
- 18Diouf
- 7IrelandBooked at 23minsSubstituted forCrouchat 82'minutes
- 13MosesBooked at 15mins
- 19Walters
Substitutes
- 8Palacios
- 16Adam
- 20Cameron
- 21Sidwell
- 22Butland
- 25Crouch
- 28Wilkinson
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 47,763
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 1, Stoke City 1.
Foul by Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City).
Massadio Haidara (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Phil Bardsley (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Papiss Demba Cissé (Newcastle United).
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 1, Stoke City 1. Peter Crouch (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Geoff Cameron with a cross.
Booking
Marc Muniesa (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marc Muniesa (Stoke City).
Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Michael Williamson.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Glenn Whelan.
Attempt missed. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jack Colback.
Attempt blocked. Peter Crouch (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Philipp Wollscheid with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Mehdi Abeid replaces Sammy Ameobi.
Victor Moses (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabriel Obertan (Newcastle United).
Philipp Wollscheid (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Papiss Demba Cissé (Newcastle United).
Attempt saved. Phil Bardsley (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Peter Crouch.
Foul by Geoff Cameron (Stoke City).
Jack Colback (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Peter Crouch replaces Stephen Ireland.
Offside, Newcastle United. Sammy Ameobi tries a through ball, but Ayoze Pérez is caught offside.
Foul by Marc Muniesa (Stoke City).
Papiss Demba Cissé (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Stoke City. Steven N'Zonzi tries a through ball, but Stephen Ireland is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Phil Bardsley (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 1, Stoke City 0. Jack Colback (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.
Attempt missed. Papiss Demba Cissé (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Obertan with a cross.
Victor Moses (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Colback (Newcastle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Gabriel Obertan replaces Rémy Cabella.
Foul by Jonathan Walters (Stoke City).
Michael Williamson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Newcastle United. Sammy Ameobi tries a through ball, but Rémy Cabella is caught offside.
Phil Bardsley (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rémy Cabella (Newcastle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Papiss Demba Cissé replaces Vurnon Anita.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.