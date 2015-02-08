Premier League
Newcastle1Stoke1

Newcastle United 1-1 Stoke City

By Mandeep Sanghera

BBC Sport

Stoke striker Peter Crouch scores his side's equaliser at Newcastle
Crouch scores his 44th headed league goal - only Alan Shearer (46) and Dion Dublin (45) have more
  • Jack Colback scores third goal of season
  • Peter Crouch levels with 93rd league goal
  • Newcastle boss John Carver denied second win
  • Stoke have seven points from last nine

Stoke striker Peter Crouch came off the bench to score a last-minute equaliser against Newcastle at St James' Park.

Jack Colback put Newcastle in front with a driven shot three minutes after he had escaped a second yellow card for a challenge on Victor Moses.

Stoke's Stephen Ireland thought he had equalised with an 18-yard shot but was flagged offside.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Newcastle 'stupidity' disappoints Carver

However, substitute Crouch headed in a Geoff Cameron cross late on to earn the Potters a point.

Stoke will feel their equaliser was justified after referee Kevin Friend did not book Colback for a second time after his reckless challenge on Moses.

That said, Newcastle head coach John Carver might feel his team should have put themselves out of reach when leading, especially when Ayoze Perez weaved his way into a goalscoring position, only to blaze his shot high.

The late drama was in contrast to a game which had provided an uninspiring contest until Colback's opener.

Stoke's leveller also denied Carver a win in his first home game since being appointed head coach at the club until the summer.

His side went close early on when Moussa Sissoko crossed for Remy Cabella, whose glanced header following a run into the box from midfield forced Stoke keeper Asmir Begovic into a smart reaction save.

Begovic also saved an Ameobi shot, although the Magpies lacked composure and accuracy to their passing when they did get to the final third.

France playmaker Cabella provided the rare moments of creativity in the match and he set up striker Perez for a shot across goal which flashed just wide.

Stoke had been lacklustre in possession but, on the stroke of half-time, they forced keeper Tim Krul - who had been a virtual spectator - into a reaction save.

Potters forward Mame Biram Diouf made good contact with a stooping header from Ireland's cross only for Krul to get a palm to the ball to pull off an impressive save.

The Potters improved after the break but went behind when Sissoko controlled a low Gabriel Obertan cross before laying the ball off for Colback to drive in a left-foot shot.

Newcastle midfielder Jack Colback puts his side in front against Stoke
Colback has scored three goals in his last seven league games, after four in his preceding 132 matches

Substitute Obertan failed to make the most of a counter-attack before Perez cut inside from left flank and had a clear sight of goal but skied his shot.

The miss proved vital as Crouch scored his sixth goal of the season in the 90th minute.

Newcastle manager John Carver played down the controversy over Jack Colback's challenge:

"It wasn't a classic and I thought we had stolen the three points when we got the goal. I couldn't see where they were going to get a goal from, but it was from our stupidity," he said.

"I'm never going to take away Jack's competitiveness. He has been a great signing for this football club.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Hughes questions referee's 'bravery'

"He's a competitor like Stoke's Steven Nzonzi, Glenn Whelan and Phil Bardsley are.

"There were lost of tackles going in and I thought the referee handled it very well. I'll speak to him [Colback] but I won't take it away from him."

Stoke boss Mark Hughes:

"At a key point in game the referee hasn't made a brave or strong decision.

"He has allowed Jack Colback to stay on when really he should have got a second yellow card and gone off. That would have made the difference and possibly allowed us to go on and win.

"As it was, he was able to stay on the field of play and he has ended up scoring the goal that possibly might have allowed us to not get anything from the game.

"From that point of view, we are grateful for our goal at the end, but that was the least we deserved."

Newcastle playmaker Remy Cabella (left) reacts after Stoke keeper Asmir Begovic saves a header from him
Newcastle have not kept a clean sheet in their last six Premier League home games
Stoke striker Peter Crouch celebrates scoring his side's equaliser at Newcastle
Crouch's goal at Newcastle gave him his 93rd Premier League goal
Newcastle United head coach John Carver
John Carver has taken five points from the five games he has been in charge of Newcastle this season

Line-ups

Newcastle

  • 1Krul
  • 22Janmaat
  • 6Williamson
  • 2Coloccini
  • 19Haidara
  • 8AnitaSubstituted forCisséat 65'minutes
  • 14ColbackBooked at 53mins
  • 20CabellaSubstituted forObertanat 69'minutes
  • 7Sissoko
  • 28AmeobiBooked at 35minsSubstituted forAbeidat 86'minutes
  • 17Pérez

Substitutes

  • 9Cissé
  • 11Gouffran
  • 25Obertan
  • 29Riviere
  • 30Abeid
  • 36Dummett
  • 41Woodman

Stoke

  • 1Begovic
  • 2Bardsley
  • 26Wollscheid
  • 5MuniesaBooked at 89mins
  • 12WilsonSubstituted forCameronat 51'minutes
  • 15N'Zonzi
  • 6WhelanBooked at 33mins
  • 18Diouf
  • 7IrelandBooked at 23minsSubstituted forCrouchat 82'minutes
  • 13MosesBooked at 15mins
  • 19Walters

Substitutes

  • 8Palacios
  • 16Adam
  • 20Cameron
  • 21Sidwell
  • 22Butland
  • 25Crouch
  • 28Wilkinson
Referee:
Kevin Friend
Attendance:
47,763

Match Stats

Home TeamNewcastleAway TeamStoke
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home14
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Newcastle United 1, Stoke City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Newcastle United 1, Stoke City 1.

Foul by Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City).

Massadio Haidara (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Phil Bardsley (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Papiss Demba Cissé (Newcastle United).

Goal!

Goal! Newcastle United 1, Stoke City 1. Peter Crouch (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Geoff Cameron with a cross.

Booking

Marc Muniesa (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marc Muniesa (Stoke City).

Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Michael Williamson.

Attempt blocked. Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Glenn Whelan.

Attempt missed. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jack Colback.

Attempt blocked. Peter Crouch (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Philipp Wollscheid with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Mehdi Abeid replaces Sammy Ameobi.

Victor Moses (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gabriel Obertan (Newcastle United).

Philipp Wollscheid (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Papiss Demba Cissé (Newcastle United).

Attempt saved. Phil Bardsley (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Peter Crouch.

Foul by Geoff Cameron (Stoke City).

Jack Colback (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Stoke City. Peter Crouch replaces Stephen Ireland.

Offside, Newcastle United. Sammy Ameobi tries a through ball, but Ayoze Pérez is caught offside.

Foul by Marc Muniesa (Stoke City).

Papiss Demba Cissé (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Stoke City. Steven N'Zonzi tries a through ball, but Stephen Ireland is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Phil Bardsley (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Newcastle United 1, Stoke City 0. Jack Colback (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.

Attempt missed. Papiss Demba Cissé (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Obertan with a cross.

Victor Moses (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Colback (Newcastle United).

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Gabriel Obertan replaces Rémy Cabella.

Foul by Jonathan Walters (Stoke City).

Michael Williamson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Newcastle United. Sammy Ameobi tries a through ball, but Rémy Cabella is caught offside.

Phil Bardsley (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Rémy Cabella (Newcastle United).

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Papiss Demba Cissé replaces Vurnon Anita.

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea24175254213356
2Man City24147347242349
3Southampton24143738172145
4Man Utd24128440231744
5Tottenham2413473731643
6Arsenal24126645271842
7Liverpool2411673327639
8West Ham2410773628837
9Swansea249782831-334
10Stoke249692729-233
11Newcastle248793036-631
12Everton246993134-327
13Crystal Palace2468102634-826
14Sunderland2441282234-1224
15West Brom2458112234-1223
16Aston Villa2457121232-2022
17Burnley2449112340-1721
18Hull2448122134-1320
19QPR2454152443-1919
20Leicester2445152138-1717
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you